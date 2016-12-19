Looking Ahead to 2017
12/19/2016 02:15 PM EST
With 2016 winding down, SIA is focused on working with the incoming Administration and Congress to continue advancing semiconductor industry priorities in the year ahead.
SIA recently sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump outlining a series of policy recommendations to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor industry, American innovation, and our economy.
SIA’s policy plan calls for investing in basic research, enacting pro-growth corporate tax reform, ensuring free and fair access to global markets, strengthening America’s technology workforce, and promoting advanced manufacturing. These core priorities will enable the semiconductor industry to continue to grow and innovate, which will benefit semiconductor workers, U.S. consumers, and our economy.
The letter to President-elect Trump makes the case that while the U.S. semiconductor industry today is as strong and vibrant as it has ever been, America’s continued leadership in the semiconductor sector cannot be taken for granted. It stresses the importance of industry and policymakers cooperating to ensure the economic and strategic benefits of U.S. semiconductor industry leadership – more than a half-century in the making – do not slip away.
"U.S. semiconductor technology should be viewed as a strategic national asset, and the Administration should take a holistic approach in adopting policies to strengthen this vital sector," the letter says. "The stakes are immense, and the consequences of inaction or weak action could harm U.S. competitiveness, economic strength, and national security for years to come."
SIA made significant progress in advancing industry priorities in 2016. We laid the groundwork for a new White House R&D initiative for semiconductor technology and helped achieve increases in funding for basic research. We also helped achieve implementation of the landmark expansion of the Information Technology Agreement, which eliminates tariffs on 1.3 trillion dollars in yearly sales of tech products, including next-generation semiconductors. And we successfully encouraged the launch of a White House working group on semiconductors, which should help inform the incoming Administration on semiconductor industry priorities and challenges, including the concerted effort by China to build out its own semiconductor industry in ways that may veer from market-based approaches.
SIA’s 2017 policy agenda aims to build on these successes and to continue strengthening U.S. semiconductor industry leadership. We look forward to working with the incoming Administration and Congress to advance initiatives that embrace growth and innovation in the semiconductor industry and throughout the U.S. economy.