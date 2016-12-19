Breaking News
Mechanical Mastermind Creates Horological Masterpiece

You won't believe the attention to detail that goes into designing, modeling, measuring, cutting, grinding, polishing, and fitting the parts to realize this horological wonder.

Knowing of my interest in horology and chronometry -- and my own humble attempts like my Capriciously Cunning Chronograph -- my chum Jay Dowling just sent me a link to this video of a guy making the most amazing timepiece.

This little scamp truly is a thing of beauty and a joy to behold. It was created by a guy called Chris who hails from the unfinished land Down Under, and who lovingly fabricated every piece of this beast, including the gears, nuts, bolds, and mainspring. I stand in awe.

From the "About" page on his website, we find that Chris works as a vocational trainer at a local college and that, although Chris has a formal qualification as a Mechanical Engineer, he's never actually worked as one. It strikes me that we have a lot in common, because I've never worked as a mechanical engineer either.

Returning to the topic of Chris's ClickspringProjects.com website, this really is a "must see," including lots and lots of sumptuous in-depth videos. Of particular interest to me is Chris's forthcoming project, which -- as you'll see in this video -- is to recreate the Antikythera mechanism.

Discovered in an shipwreck dating from the first century BC, the Antikythera mechanism is an ancient analogue computer and orrery used to predict astronomical positions and eclipses for calendrical and astrological purposes. Amazingly, this instrument dates from 250 to 100 BC, but the knowledge of its underlying technology was lost at some point in antiquity, and technological artefacts approaching its complexity and workmanship did not appear again until the development of mechanical astronomical clocks in Europe in the fourteenth century.

Quite apart from anything else, the Antikythera mechanism makes you wonder just how many other concepts and technologies have been lost in the mists of time, and how much more progressed we might now be had this not been the case.

I cannot wait to see Chris's incarnation of the Antikythera mechanism. In the meantime, I'm going to go back and feast my orbs on the videos of him creating his horological masterpiece. What say you? Are you as impressed as I am by Chris's colossally confounding creations?

Max The Magnificent
User Rank
Author
Re: Yikes
Max The Magnificent   12/21/2016 4:13:10 PM
@vandamme0: I didn't even have the patience to watch the whole video.

I think that's sad

Max The Magnificent
User Rank
Author
Re: Very impressive (and instructive)
Max The Magnificent   12/21/2016 4:11:08 PM
@perl_geek: ...It's beyond belief that the A.M. was a unique work of genius by a single individual working in isolation. There had to have been other devices, (perhaps not as clever), produced by specialised craftsmen, maybe locksmiths? That would have provided a market for tools like files, without which it woulld have been impossible.

I agree -- but then I find it amazing that the only one we ever found was the A.M.

Max The Magnificent
User Rank
Author
Re: Wow....
Max The Magnificent   12/21/2016 4:08:16 PM
@David: ...with friends like you, who needs enemies?

You know I love you like the brother I never had (of course I do have a brother -- Andrew -- and I love him dearly; you're like the one I don't have LOL)

David Ashton
User Rank
Author
Re: Very impressive (and instructive)
David Ashton   12/21/2016 1:55:32 AM
@Perl_geek... "It's beyond belief that the A.M. was a unique work of genius"

True.  So why have we not seen any other examples of similar workmanship?  The Wikipedia article says that it's actually fairy crude and would have had considerable inaccuracies in some respects, but it's still not the sort of thing we associate with ancient Greece, admirable though their civilisation was.

Does anyone know anything about similar instruments produced by the Greeks at that time?

David Ashton
User Rank
Author
Re: Multiple comments posts
David Ashton   12/21/2016 1:48:32 AM
@Walter_wpg...there is an annoying bug on EET at the moment which results in your posts getting a "405" error. This can cause you to post multiple times without apparent success.  The posts have in fact been posted (as you can see above).  The way to get round this is:
  • post your comment
  • get the 405 error
  • wait about 10 seconds
  • click "Back" arrow twice
  • click "reload (the circular arrow)
  • and you should see your comment.


To delete your excess comments
  • make sure you are signed in
  • click "Edit/Delete" in the links below your comment 
  • right at the bottom is a link (Delete this Message" - click that
  • you will be asked to confirm at the top of the screen in a pop-up
  • click "OK" to delete that post.


Pain in the butt I know, but till they fix this bug, this works.

walter_wpg
User Rank
Author
Inspirational!
walter_wpg   12/20/2016 8:08:28 PM
I have been a subscriber to the Clickspring channel on YouTube since Chris started working on the clock project. His workmanship is truly amazing. Who has time to work on projects like that?? My own machining skills are far, far, inferior, but I have to say I have learned a lot from these clock-making videos (as well as mrpete222 and others), and hopefully a few tricks will be useful in my own projects --- when I retire!

vandamme0
User Rank
Author
Yikes
vandamme0   12/20/2016 4:22:08 PM
I didn't even have the patience to watch the whole video.

