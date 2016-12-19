Mechanical Mastermind Creates Horological Masterpiece
You won't believe the attention to detail that goes into designing, modeling, measuring, cutting, grinding, polishing, and fitting the parts to realize this horological wonder.
Knowing of my interest in horology and chronometry -- and my own humble attempts like my Capriciously Cunning Chronograph -- my chum Jay Dowling just sent me a link to this video of a guy making the most amazing timepiece.
This little scamp truly is a thing of beauty and a joy to behold. It was created by a guy called Chris who hails from the unfinished land Down Under, and who lovingly fabricated every piece of this beast, including the gears, nuts, bolds, and mainspring. I stand in awe.
From the "About" page on his website, we find that Chris works as a vocational trainer at a local college and that, although Chris has a formal qualification as a Mechanical Engineer, he's never actually worked as one. It strikes me that we have a lot in common, because I've never worked as a mechanical engineer either.
Returning to the topic of Chris's ClickspringProjects.com website, this really is a "must see," including lots and lots of sumptuous in-depth videos. Of particular interest to me is Chris's forthcoming project, which -- as you'll see in this video -- is to recreate the Antikythera mechanism.
Discovered in an shipwreck dating from the first century BC, the Antikythera mechanism is an ancient analogue computer and orrery used to predict astronomical positions and eclipses for calendrical and astrological purposes. Amazingly, this instrument dates from 250 to 100 BC, but the knowledge of its underlying technology was lost at some point in antiquity, and technological artefacts approaching its complexity and workmanship did not appear again until the development of mechanical astronomical clocks in Europe in the fourteenth century.
Quite apart from anything else, the Antikythera mechanism makes you wonder just how many other concepts and technologies have been lost in the mists of time, and how much more progressed we might now be had this not been the case.
I cannot wait to see Chris's incarnation of the Antikythera mechanism. In the meantime, I'm going to go back and feast my orbs on the videos of him creating his horological masterpiece. What say you? Are you as impressed as I am by Chris's colossally confounding creations?
