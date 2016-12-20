Hello Oculus Touch Controllers; Farewell Breakfast Chandelier
12/20/2016 06:00 PM EST
Touch controllers take your virtual reality to a new level of immersive experience, but you have to make sure your play area is clear, otherwise...
A few days after my return from ESC Silicon Valley (see I met my new MOM at ESC Silicon Valley), my Oculus Touch controllers finally arrived.
I already was enamored with my Oculus Rift virtual reality (VR) system (see Virtual Reality-Capable Notepad Computers), but having these Touch controllers takes you to a new level of immersive experience. Depending on the application, you can use your Touch controllers to interact with various objects in the virtual world -- pick things up, move them around, and put them down again... swing swords, fire guns, launch rockets... the list is endless.
My chum Ivan in the next bay has previously tried the Oculus Rift and enjoyed it, but not enough to purchase his own. After experiencing the Rift plus Touch combo, however, he exclaimed "This is a game-changer!" (no pun intended), and he immediately raced off to his office to order an identical setup to my own.
As an aside, the folks at Cyan who created Obduction (see Virtual Worlds Defy Description) recently announced that they are going to add Touch capability, thereby allowing one to reach out and push buttons, pull levers, and so forth. I cannot wait! But we digress...
We start with the free Oculus First Contact application, which provides a superb introduction to using the Touch controllers (click here to read more and see a video). When the application launches, you find yourself in a sort of futuristic engineering laboratory. You are then guided to use your virtual hand to close the lid on what turns out to be a somewhat timid robot.
When it realizes you are there, the robot scoots down to the far end of the lab and hides behind a door. After a few seconds, it sticks its head out and waves at you nervously until you wave back, at which point it returns to sit in front of you and uses a series of mini-games to show you how to use your controllers.
There are all sorts of Touch-enabled applications available. In the case of Pierhead Arcade, for example, the premise is that you have inherited an old arcade on a pier and you have the run of the place. You can play any game in the arcade as many times as you want by yourself, or there's a multiplayer mode in which you can invite friends into your arcade and play together (click here to read more and see a video).
One game that really got my heart racing was ZR Zombie Riot (click here to read more and see a video). Although the buildings and scenery look a bit cartoonish (think The Cat in the Hat movie from 2003 starring Mike Myers), as do the zombies running towards you, it doesn’t take long before your adrenaline is flowing and you're desperately trying to reload a gun in one hand while defending yourself with a weapon in your other hand.
At the other end of the spectrum, graphics-wise, is The Unspoken, in which you are cast as a sort of Harry Blackstone Copperfield Dresden-esque wizard walking the mean streets of Chicago (click here to read more and see a video). Thus far I've only dipped my toes in the water with this game, but the graphics are awesome. You use your Touch controller-enhanced hands to create and cast fireballs, grab and hurl objects, and otherwise attack and defend yourself from various nefarious characters. This is a game with so much atmosphere and ambience that it practically drips out of your headset and dribbles down to the floor.
My chum David Ewing just popped into my office accompanied by his 12-year old daughter Sarah. They were stopping by to drop off some Zener diodes (a couple of the guys in the building are constructing a prototype of a tree-climbing robot; they needed some diodes as soon as they could lay their hands on them, so I called David who had some in his treasure chest of spare parts). By some strange quirk of fate, I had my VR system set up in the bay outside my office. After trying the Bullet Train demo, which also boasts outrageously realistic graphics (click here to read more and see a video), David proclaimed that this was the most immersive VR experience he has ever... well... experienced.
My downfall came this past weekend when I was playing HoloBall, in which you use your Touch-controller paddles to hit, smash, and curve the HoloBall past your opponent to score (click here to read more and see a video). The photos below show Sarah taking HoloBall for a spin.
When you first launch this game, it instructs you to make sure your Touch controllers' straps are securely located around your wrists, otherwise it promises you that you will end up hurling one or both of them around the room. It's not joking.
One of the things you can do with the Rift-Touch combo is to use the Oculus Guardian system to define the play area around which you are free to roam. When you approach the edge of this area, a warning grid appears in front of you. Unfortunately, the Guardian system doesn’t allow you to define an upper bound to your play area.
Thus it was that I found myself in our breakfast nook, having moved the table and chairs out of the way. My wife (Gina the Gorgeous) and my son Joseph were chatting in the kitchen behind me. I leapt in the air to take a magnificent downward swing at the ball, but instead I demolished the chandelier that occupies (or, more correctly, used to occupy) the center of the room ("Ruh Roh", as Scooby Doo would say).
Suffice it to say that the radiance of Gina's smile did not lighten my life when I sheepishly removed my virtual reality headset. On the bright side, after a few seconds, I came to the conclusion that I'd rather be in the virtual domain than the real one at that moment in time, so I donned my headset again and returned to a world where the colors are brighter, the sounds are more intense, and no one shouts mean things at you (unless they are trying to decapitate or eat you, of course).
Have you tried an Oculus Rift with the Touch controllers? If so, which applications would you recommend? If not, are you beginning to feel the slightest twinges of temptation?
