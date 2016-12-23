Top 10 Programmable Logic Columns in 2016
12/26/2016 07:00 AM EST
Do you have any favorite columns that appeared on Programmable Logic Designline, but that didn't make it to this Top 10?
Well, it's that time of the season when we all pause to take a deep breath and look back on the year to ponder all the things we did (and all the things we left undone), our triumphs, and... well, let's stick with those, shall we?
In the case of the EETimes' Programmable Logic Designline, I thought it would be interesting to remind ourselves as to the top ten columns that have appeared on this site based on their page views. I must admit that I was quite surprised to see some "old chestnuts" in this list, along with the more recent pieces. So here they are in reverse order, starting with number 10 and working our way to the most-viewed article in 2016:
- 10 Techniques for Creating Reliable FPGA Designs
- Top 10 Christmas Treats for Techno-Geeks
- Will Xilinx Join the M&A Party?
- Lattice Semiconductor to be Acquired for $1.3 Billion
- Intel to Accelerate Altera, Says CEO
- ASIC, ASSP, SoC, FPGA – What's the Difference?
- 10 Ways To Program Your FPGA
- Tired Old iPad 2 vs. Shiny New iPad Air 2
- 10 FPGA Design Techniques You Should Know
- 10 Favorite FPGA-Based Prototyping Boards
Do you have any favorites that didn’t make it to this Top 10? If so, please feel free to share them with the rest of us. In the meantime, I'd like to wish you and yours a wonderful holiday and a fantastic New Year. I look forward to seeing you on the flip side. Until then, have a good one!
