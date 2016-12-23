Top 10 EELife Columns in 2016
12/26/2016 07:00 AM EST
I tell you, I don’t know where the time goes. I have a sneaking suspicion that we are all allocated some number of "time particles" each day, and that some nefarious scoundrel is pilfering half of mine.
I can’t believe we're already at the end of 2016. I don’t know about you, but I only recently finished celebrating the year 2000 LOL.
Well, whether we're ready of not, it's that time of the season when we look back on the year to ponder all the things we did (and all the things we left undone), our triumphs, and... well, let's stick with those, shall we?
In the case of EELife, I thought it would be interesting to remind ourselves as to the top ten columns that have appeared on this site based on their page views. I must admit that I'm quite surprised to see how many "old chestnuts" ("oldies, but goodies," as they say) appear in this list, but it's a funny old world when you come to think about it. So here they are in reverse order, starting with number 10 and working our way to the most-viewed article in 2016:
- Logic 101 -- Part 2 -- Positive vs Negative Logic
- Free code examples for Microchip PIC projects
- What’s the best Generation Ship science fiction book / film / song?
- FPGAs: System gates or logic cells/elements?
- Karnaugh Maps 101
- Gray Code Fundamentals -- Part 2
- How many silicon chips are there on a 300 mm wafer?
- 2D vs. 2.5D vs. 3D ICs 101
- Tutorial: Linear Feedback Shift Registers (LFSRs) -- Part 1
- How to build a Magic Mirror (Part 1)
Do you have any favorites that didn’t make it to this Top 10? If so, please feel free to share them with the rest of us. In the meantime, I'd like to wish you and yours a wonderful holiday and a fantastic New Year. I look forward to seeing you on the flip side. Until then, have a good one!
— Max Maxfield, Editor of All Things Fun & Interesting