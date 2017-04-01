Are You Ready for the Next Total Solar Eclipse?
1/4/2017 05:50 PM EST
The next total solar eclipse in America -- the first in almost 40 years -- will occur on Monday August 21, 2017.
Just to ensure that we're all tap-dancing to the same drum beat, a solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun (by comparison, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon enters the Earth's shadow).
There are three kinds of solar eclipses: total, partial, and annular (there is also a rare hybrid that starts off as an annular eclipse and then transitions into a total eclipse).
In the case of a partial eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and Moon are not perfectly aligned, so the Moon only partially covers the sun.
The Moon's orbit is elliptical, so it's distance from the Earth may be greater or smaller from one eclipse to the next. In the case of an annular solar eclipse, the Moon is sufficiently far from the Earth that it appears smaller than the Sun as it passes across the face of the Sun, thereby leaving a bright ring (annulus) of sunlight visible during the eclipse.
I was fortunate enough to see a partial solar eclipse a couple of years ago, and it really was very impressive, but the one you really want to see is a total solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon is close enough to the Earth that it completely covers the face of the Sun.
I just read Sun Moon Earth: The History of Solar Eclipses from Omens of Doom to Einstein and Exoplanets by Tyler Nordgren. There are myriad nuggets of knowledge and tidbits of trivia in this tome, but the main thing I got out of it -- driven by Tyler's contagious enthusiasm -- is the burning desire to see a total solar eclipse for myself.
I want to see the phenomena known as "Baily's beads," which appear at the very beginning and the very end of totality. These are caused by sunlight streaming through the valleys in the mountain ranges along the edge of the Moon. Once in totality, we see the corona -- an aura of plasma that surrounds the sun and appears as a ring of tendrils that stretch off in all directions. Described by Tyler as "unimaginably beautiful," the corona is only ever visible during the few minutes of totality.
All of this is accompanied by the air growing colder and birds falling silent. As Tyler says at the end of his prologue to Sun Moon Earth:
Make no mistake, the difference between whether you're inside the path of totality or outside it is literally the difference between day and night. No other experience comes close to the multisensory strangeness of this most unnatural of natural events. From someone who has been there, trust me, the minute it's over, you'll wonder where and when to go to see another.
Totality changes everything.
The next total eclipse in America -- the first in almost 40 years -- will occur on Monday August 21, 2017. The important thing to note here is that totality only occurs over a relatively small "strip" of the Earth's surface, where this strip is approximately 100 miles wide and 10,000 miles long. If you're outside this band, all you can hope for is a partial eclipse.
So, how can you determine whether or not you will be fortunate enough to see a total solar eclipse without having to leave the comfort of your own home? Fortunately, the folks at GreatAmericanEclipse.com have us covered, because they've plotted the path of totality for us.
The guys and gals at GreatAmericanEclipse.com kindly say that visitors to the site can download a high-resolution version of this image for use as a desktop background or screen saver if they wish. They also have poster versions in their store (I just ordered the 22" x 34" model).
I'm based in Huntsville, Alabama (I moved here from England 25 years ago for the nightlife... that's a little Alabama joke right there... tell your friends, I'll be playing here all week...). As we see from the zoomed-in image below, the path of total eclipse passes less than 100 miles to the north of me, so I think you can guess what I'll be doing on August 21.
One very important point to remember is that looking directly at the Sun can severely harm your eyes unless you use protective eyewear (or look at an image of the Sun using a DIY pinhole projector). You can purchase eclipse glasses for a couple of dollars apiece, or less if you buy in bulk. Two key points are that (a) your eclipse glasses must be CE certified and meet the ISO 12312-2:2015 standard, and (b) you need to buy these now, because there will doubtless be a rush as the great day approaches (I just ordered this 30-pack from Amazon so I can share them with my family and friends).
How about you? Do you live close enough to the path of totality that you will be able to enjoy this spectacle on August 21, and how far would you be prepared to travel for this event? Have you been fortunate enough to have already seen a total solar eclipse? If so, it would be great if you could share your experience with the rest of us.
