Power-Loader Robot Mimics Actions of Human Operator
1/5/2017 02:00 PM EST
Weighing in at 1.5 tons, this 13-foot bodacious beauty is scheduled to hit the streets running sometime in 2017.
The saying "The future is closer than you think" becomes evermore apposite on a daily basis (as does its cousin, "Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be"). Do you remember this scene from the 1986 Aliens movie where our heroine, Ripley (played by Sigourney Weaver), takes command of a Power-Loader and uses it to express her displeasure with the Alien Queen?
When I first saw that film -- ~20 years ago as I pen these words (Eeek!) -- machines like the Power-Loader really were the stuff of science fiction dreams. If you'd asked me back then when I thought this sort of technology might come to pass, I really would have had no clue. In fact, had you asked me yesterday, I would have guessed it would still be quite a few years, but my chum Jay Dowling just pointed me at this article which totally boggled my mind.
All I can say is "O-M-G" (you can also assume lots of exclamation marks). Can you imagine these machines being used on construction sites or as part of rescue operations?
I would so like to have a go in one of these. The incongruous thing (to me) is the guy in the photograph above. He looks like a nice young man, but his formal business attire is not what I would have chosen. Should I ever be afforded the opportunity to take one of these beasts for a spin, I'm thinking work-boots, worn blue denims, short-armed white T-Shirt, and Rambo-esque bandana (possibly in a Hawaiian print). I'll also need to get a suntan and lose some weight so as to look my very best in my photoshoot... I'm sorry, what were we talking about?
While I wait for my invitation to arrive, I'm left thinking that I've seen these sorts of Power-Loader machines in other science fiction films, but I can’t recall which ones. Can you help me out with this?
