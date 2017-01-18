Hnaflbaflwhiflsnifltafl
1/18/2017 05:00 PM EST
Representing the famous Battle of Koom Valley between the dwarfs and the trolls, Thud is a favorite game of Lord Havelock Vetinari, Patrician of Ankh-Morpork.
Yes. I know. I know. The last thing I need is yet another hobby project, but I'm a weak man and I cannot help myself.
As you may recall, I am a devotee of Terry Pratchett in general and his Discworld books in particular (see Got Discworld?).
In Going Postal, the cunning and manipulative Lord Havelock Vetinari, Patrician of the city state of Ankh-Morpork, is reported as playing a game of Thud. As you are no doubt aware, this game represents the famous Battle of Koom Valley between the dwarfs and the trolls, and it was central to the sequel Thud!
When I first read these tomes, I had no idea that there existed a real-world Thud board game devised by Trevor Truran. If you are of an adventurous disposition, you speak Dwarfish, and you don't mind drenching your companions with spittle, you might wish to call Thud by its official Dwarf name of "Hnaflbaflwhiflsnifltafl."
In fact, the name "Hnaflbaflwhiflsnifltafl" is a nod to the Viking board game Hnefatafl, and both of these games are of the rare breed that have two unequal sides.
In the case of Thud, the octagonal board is formed from a 15 x 15 matrix of squares, with 15 squares being removed from each corner, thereby leaving a playing area of 165 squares.
The game commences with the Thud Stone ('X' in the above diagram) positioned in the middle of the board surrounded by eight trolls ('T' in the diagram). Meanwhile, 32 dwarfs are positioned around the outer edge of the board ('d' in the diagram).
Although they are few in number and they lumber slowly around the board, the trolls are individually very powerful. By comparison, whilst there are a large number of fast-moving dwarfs, individual dwarfs are weak and require support from their companions to be of use against the trolls. All the pieces can move both orthogonally and diagonally. A troll can move only one square at a time, while a dwarf can move as many squares as he (or she -- it's hard to tell with dwarfs) desires, so long as he doesn't pass through an already occupied square.
We don't need to go into the rules in detail here. Suffice it to say that each battle is ended when all of one side's pieces are removed, or by mutual agreement, and then scored. Each surviving dwarf counts for 1 point, while each surviving troll counts for 4 points; the difference between the two counts being the resulting score. The players then swap sides to play a second round, and the sum of the scores from the two battles determines the overall victor.
From what I've read, the game itself is interesting, well-balanced, and easy to understand, while also being potentially very complex to play (similar to the Chinese board game Go). Over time, the players evolve ever-more sophisticated strategies that take advantage of dwarfish feints and trollish aggression.
I have to admit that, up to this point, I was only vaguely interested, but then I performed a Google Image Search for "Thud Board Game," at which point I had an "Ooh, Shiny!" moment and decided that I wanted to construct my own set.
Of course, the board is the easy part. Much trickier will be the creation of the Thud Stone, the dwarfs, and the trolls. I don't want to use tacky plastic pieces because I don’t want my game to look cheap and cheesy; instead, I want it to have some gravitas.
"It's not what you know, it's who you know," as the old saying goes. One of the people I know sits in the office next to mine. We'll call him Bob (because that's his name). One of Bob's hobbies is ceramics. In addition to turning pots on the wheel, Bob is also a remarkable sculptor. For example, I just stuck my head into his office and took the following pictures of a horse sculpture he created.
I was chatting with Bob just yesterday as I pen these words, and I mentioned my plan to create a Thud game. Bob surprised me by saying that he said he was interested in having one for himself. (The reason I was so surprised is that most people give me the impression that they think my hobby projects are the sign of a deranged mind.) Quite apart from anything else, it will be nice to have someone to
decimate, devastate, and destroy play with.
Well, you can only imagine my surprise when I came into the office this morning to see that Bob has already sculptured a prototype dwarf and troll. He says that these are only preliminary versions, but I think they are stunning.
We're currently discussing whether we should use the originals (once we're arrived at their final forms) to form casts, and to then create two sets of identical trolls and matching dwarfs. At the other end of the scale, each piece could be sculptured individually. This would entail a huge amount of work, but I'm prepared to live with that because I wouldn't be doing any of it. And, of course, there's a middle ground whereby we create a small number of individual dwarfs and trolls, and then cast multiple copies of each.
Another thing we are considering is how to glaze these pieces. Will the trolls simply be dipped in a stone-like glaze, for example, or should we use one glaze for their bodies, a different glaze for their clubs, and yet another glaze for their loincloths? Similarly, in the case of the dwarfs, will a single glaze suffice, or do we want to go with multiple glazes to represent metallic helmets, chain-mail shirts, leather accoutrements, and so forth. All of this will be much more work involving a lot of hand application, but the results could be spectacular.
Which way will we go? Only time will tell. We'll obviously need to create a lot of test pieces, but -- to be honest -- that's half the fun. As with many of my projects, this may take a couple of years to come to fruition, but I think it will be worth the time and effort. I will, of course, keep you abreast of ongoing developments. In the meantime, as always, your comments and questions are much appreciated.
