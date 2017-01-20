Friday Feel-Good Video: A Wee Day Out
1/20/2017 12:40 PM EST
This video is a combination of "feel-good" and "awe-inspiring" and it will leave a smile on your face throughout (interspaced with "Oooh" expressions of surprise).
Just a few minutes ago I was introduced to an amazing video on YouTube. "Ah Ha!" I hear you cry, "what are you doing watching videos when you are supposed to be working?"
Well, that just goes to show what you know, because it was my boss's boss who showed us this video as part of a big web-based conference call.
But we digress... I thought this video was great. It's a combination of "feel-good" and "awe-inspiring" and I had a smile on my face throughout (interspaced with many "Oooh" expressions of surprise).
The video in question is Danny MacAskill’s Wee Day Out, in which our hero explores the rural landscape around Edinburgh on his bicycle.
As you'll see, the scenery is spectacular, and Danny's riding tricks on his mountain bike make you gasp in astonishment -- things like riding off a platform and leaping onto a single train track, riding over a cottage, and disappearing into a 6-foot puddle.
Also check out some of Danny's other videos, like The Ridge, Making the Ridge, Way Back Home, Cascadia, and Cascadia -- The Final Jump.
I'm thinking of posting a Feel-Good Video column every Friday -- something to lighten our lives, bring smiles to our faces, and get us in a good mood for the weekend -- so please feel free to send any suggestions to me at max@clivemaxfield.com. And, of course, I also invite you to share your comments below describing your thoughts about the videos presented in this column.
