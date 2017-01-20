Breaking News
Friday Feel-Good Video: A Wee Day Out

NO RATINGS

This video is a combination of "feel-good" and "awe-inspiring" and it will leave a smile on your face throughout (interspaced with "Oooh" expressions of surprise).

Just a few minutes ago I was introduced to an amazing video on YouTube. "Ah Ha!" I hear you cry, "what are you doing watching videos when you are supposed to be working?"

Well, that just goes to show what you know, because it was my boss's boss who showed us this video as part of a big web-based conference call.

But we digress... I thought this video was great. It's a combination of "feel-good" and "awe-inspiring" and I had a smile on my face throughout (interspaced with many "Oooh" expressions of surprise).

The video in question is Danny MacAskill’s Wee Day Out, in which our hero explores the rural landscape around Edinburgh on his bicycle.

As you'll see, the scenery is spectacular, and Danny's riding tricks on his mountain bike make you gasp in astonishment -- things like riding off a platform and leaping onto a single train track, riding over a cottage, and disappearing into a 6-foot puddle.

Also check out some of Danny's other videos, like The Ridge, Making the Ridge, Way Back Home, Cascadia, and Cascadia -- The Final Jump.

I'm thinking of posting a Feel-Good Video column every Friday -- something to lighten our lives, bring smiles to our faces, and get us in a good mood for the weekend -- so please feel free to send any suggestions to me at max@clivemaxfield.com. And, of course, I also invite you to share your comments below describing your thoughts about the videos presented in this column.

David_Ashton_EC
User Rank
CEO
Outtakes...
David_Ashton_EC   1/20/2017 5:24:27 PM
NO RATINGS
I'm glad they put the outtakes in at the end,  it looked too good to be true.  Nonetheless a hugely impressive display of skill.

 

Clive
User Rank
Author
And then there's Epecuén
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/20/2017 1:13:14 PM
NO RATINGS
There's another of Danny MacAskill's videos that deserves to be seen, but I didn't want to include it in the main "Feel Good" column because ... well, to be frank, it doesn't make you feel very good. Epecuén is an amazing and thought-provoking video, but it's a bit of a downer, so you might want to save it for a Monday morning on the basis that things at that time are already as bad as they are going to get for the week LOL

