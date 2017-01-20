It's Year Five of Paul Salopek's Round-the-World Walk
1/20/2017 01:00 PM EST
0 comments post a comment
Prize-winning journalist Paul Salopek is on the fifth year of his decade-long, 21,000-mile walk spanning continents, languages, and cultures.
When I was much younger than I am today, circa the beginning of the 1980s shortly after I'd graduated from university, I vaguely daydreamed about walking around the world. Did you ever toy with this idea yourself?
Of course, I had no idea what this would entail or how arduous it would be. I really hadn’t thought about this again until today when I was introduced to this Out of Eden Walk Kickstarter project.
I have a new hero. Four years ago, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Paul Salopek set out on foot from a campsite in Ethiopia to begin a 21,000-mile, decade-long walk around the world following the path of human migration.
As you can see from these videos, Paul's trek can only be described as an epic adventure. I cannot imagine how difficult this must be, but I think I have just a glimpse as to how rewarding and fulfilling is Paul's journey.
As it says on the Kickstarter project page:
Through words and pictures, audio and video, Paul is creating an unprecedented record of human life on a global scale at the start of a new millennium, through the eyes of the villagers, nomads, traders, farmers, soldiers, and artists who rarely show up in headlines but whose lives illuminate the contours of the modern world.
As of today, Paul has logged 10 million footsteps -- more than 5,000 miles -- from Ethiopia to Djibouti, up the Arabian Peninsula, through the Middle East to Cyprus, across Turkey and the Caucasus, and finally, to the steppes of Central Asia, where he’ll spend the cold winter months before starting out again this spring toward China.
The purpose of the Kickstarter is to help fund this fifth year of the walk. As I pen these words, the project has raised almost $35,000 of its $50,000 goal, and there are still 19 days to go.
I just pledged $25. How could I not? I envy him this incredible experience (but not his aching feet). All I can say is "Thank goodness there are people like Paul in the world," and I wish him Godspeed.
Related posts:
- AI-Enhanced Wearables Offer Personal Fitness Coaching
- Discarding Superfluous Pharmaceuticals
- Labs, 'Spaces,' and Innovation Around the World
- How to Build DIY Switches and Potentiometers from Household Materials
- Hnaflbaflwhiflsnifltafl
- Virtual Reality Takes Zombie Shoot-'Em-Ups to Next Level
- Friday Feel-Good Video: A Wee Day Out