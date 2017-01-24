Why Yes, that is my Bagpipe Backpack Case
Even if the people who know and love you forbid you to take up the bagpipes, surely there can be no objection to one's owning a bagpipe case.
A couple of days ago, my chum, Rich Quinnell, who is Editor in Chief of Electronic Products, sent me an email with a link to this video saying "Here's proof that robotics development has gone too far!"
In this video we see a robot (in the loosest sense of the word) playing Scotland the Brave on a set of electronic bagpipes. I don’t think I'm even going to try explaining this one to my dear old mother. She already thinks my engineer friends are a trifle suspect, and this video would do nothing to ease her fears.
This immediately reminded me of one of my favorite bagpipe jokes (see also, Can you beat these bagpipe jokes?), which goes as follows:
A Scotsman called Jimmy plays in a bagpipe marching band. One Saturday, the band plays all afternoon, marching up and down the high street.
At the end of the day, Jimmy and his friends retire to the pub to enjoy a few refreshing beers. Suddenly, Jimmy leaps to his feet and races out of the bar shouting: "Oh no -- I left my bagpipes on the back seat of my car where anyone can see them!"
He returns a few minutes later with his head hanging low. It's obvious that he reached the car too late. Even though he had locked the car's doors, someone had broken in and dumped three more sets of bagpipes in there!
But we digress... I actually like the sound of the Scottish bagpipes. I've occasionally toyed with the idea of learning to play them, but -- for some unknown reason -- my family and friends seem to be less than enthusiastic. Even my wife (Gina the Gorgeous) has fallen somewhat short on the encouragement front.
The next best thing to playing an instrument yourself is listening to someone who actually knows what they are doing play. I'm a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Pipers (I can hear you saying "Well Duh! Who isn't?") with their enthusiastic renditions of popular classics on bagpipes and drums.
More recently, I became aware of a really interesting band of Scottish drummers and bagpipes called Clanadonia. Check out this video. Things really start rocking around the 2:40 mark.
Quite apart from anything else, you have to give their costumes top marks for authenticity. I don’t know why, but once the members of Clanadonia get rolling, I find the pounding of the drums coupled with the nasal sound of the bagpipes' unique harmonics to be hypnotizing. (If you are as enthused as I, then click here, here, here, and here to see more Clanadonia videos.)
Even if the people who know and love me do forbid me to take up the bagpipes myself, surely there can be no objection to my owning a Bagpipe Backpack Case.
I'm sure I'd find it useful for carrying various things hither and thither (I could use it as a gym bag, for example), with the added advantage that I could casually leave it lying around and, should anyone be prompted to ask, I could truthfully answer "Why Yes, that is my Bagpipe Backpack Case," without any real danger of them requesting a demonstration of my bagpipe playing prowess.
I think we have arrived at a cunning plan; indeed, a plan so cunning we could pin a tail on it and call it a weasel. What could possibly go wrong?
