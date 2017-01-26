Breaking News
What Do You Do When Someone Says You Are a Waste of Time?

Have you ever been on the receiving end of a flame war? Or have you ever instigated a flame war you subsequently grew to regret?

Every day when I arrive at my office, ensconce myself in my command chair, power-up my computer systems, and open my email, I'm presented with a mind-numbing gaggle of messages all clamoring for my attention.

The way my email system works is that, for each missive, in addition to the sender and the subject line, it displays the first line of the message itself.

The strange thing is how, out of the visual cacophony, certain messages still manage to catch one's eye. Thus it was this morning when my roving eye spotted a message that started off by saying "You are a waste of time. Get a life. Move on."

Naturally, my knee-jerk reaction was to assume that this was from my mother, but she is typically more forthright in her communications. My next thought was that it was from my wife (Gina the Gorgeous), but she isn’t usually this sweet to me. When I finally got around to looking at the sender's name... I didn’t have a clue who he was.

I was mulling this over when I spotted two more messages from the same person. Message #2 said "Wrong person apologise" and message #3 followed up with "Wrong Max" (What? Wait a moment! There's more than one Max? Accept no false imitations, is all I can say).

Screenshot from LinkedIn (Source: Max Maxfield)
Screenshot from LinkedIn (Source: Max Maxfield)

It turns out these messages were sent via LinkedIn. Now I'm left wondering as to the identity of the sender (I know his name through LinkedIn, but I'm not sure how we are connected), the identity of the other Max, and what it was that pseudo-Max did to incur the wrath of the sender.

I'm also wondering what I would have done had the sender not realized his mistake and sent his follow-up messages. I'm fairly thick-skinned, so I would probably have sent a simple query asking what it was I'd done to stir up his ire. This would have opened the door to communication, and we would doubtless have resolved things very quickly.

But what if I had been someone of a nervous disposition? Supposed I was already depressed and balanced on the edge? Receiving such a message might have been that "one last straw" that pushed me over. Alternatively, had I been more hot-blooded, I might have responded in a more aggressive manner, resulting in an ever-escalating barrage of communications.

I think the lesson from all of this is to pause before pressing the "Send" button and think "Do I really want to do this?" How about you? Have you ever been on the receiving end of a flame war? Or have you ever instigated a flame war you subsequently grew to regret?

Clive
Re: Criteria
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/27/2017 5:25:49 PM
@perl_geek: ...try writing Sigma to infinity Idiots over Sigma Keyboards -> 1

But then the idiots wouldn't understand it. As it says in the Desiderata:

Speak your truth quietly and clearly; and listen to others, even to the dull and the ignorant; they too have their story.

 

Clive
Re: Maybe they are just talking to themselves?
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/27/2017 5:23:26 PM
@Lcovey: ...having nothing but a string of positive reviews makes me doubt the validity of the reviewing system...

That can't be true -- I receive nothing but positive reviews (of course, the only person who reads anything I write is my dear old mother LOL)

perl_geek
Re: Criteria
perl_geek   1/27/2017 3:01:04 PM
Expressed in more formal mathematical terms, it turns out to have about the right aspect ratio for a shirt logo.  (Technical limitations preclude posting it here, but try writing Sigma to infinity Idiots over Sigma Keyboards -> 1.)

lcovey
Maybe they are just talking to themselves?
lcovey   1/27/2017 12:46:40 PM
I engage enthusiastically on social media because I am an introvert who tends to stay silent in physical crowds. I don't hide behind psuedonymns and I'm easily found online so I don;t qualify as a troll. But sometimes I am called one as I tend to make people prove their point with actual data and not "alterntive facts.". Usually, however, when I get to a point in a passionate conversation on a certain subject and the other side responds that I am a waste of time, I come to realize that they really didn't want to debate the subject but instead wanted to spew on me, cowing into submission by the weight of of their anger. there is no reason to continue on at that point. If I don;t know the person, then I block them from my sight. If I do know them and want to stay in relationship, I unfollow them. If I know them but they offer nothing but blind argument, I unfriend them or remove connections.
As a visible journalist, however, that is not always an option so I just tend to ignore irrational comments like that.
When these things come in the form of reviews, however, I actually welcome bad reviews now and then. If there is a pattern in the reviews, then I know something is wrong, but having nothing but a string of positive reviews makes me doubt the validity ofof the reviewing system.

 

Clive
Re: Criteria
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/27/2017 10:05:16 AM
@perl_geek: ...the world ratio of idiots to keyboards is astonishingly close to 1...

OMG -- I think I have my new T-Shirt logo right there!!!

perl_geek
Criteria
perl_geek   1/26/2017 5:27:18 PM
First, ask yourself if you have any reason to give an ISRP (International Standard Rodent Posterior) for this person's opinion. In the casr of someone who wastes time sending mail that says "You're a waste of time", isn't the answer self-evident? :-)*

Seriously, the world ratio of idiots to keyboards is astonishgly close to 1. If a conversation doesn't provide amusement or information to one or both parties, it's a waste of time. Trolls should be left alone to yell under their bridges.

 

