Hypnotically Captivating Chronographs
2/3/2017 02:30 PM EST
Designer Ben Rousseau has created a tantalizingly tempting temporal timepiece called Tempus.
As you may recall, my chum, Steve Manley, and I have long been sparring in our Capriciously Cunning Chronograph competition. I fear that Steve currently has the upper-hand with regard to his audio display modes (see the videos in Cunning Chronograph: Awesome Audio Display Alternative), but I pride myself in having a truly tasty cabinet (see How Did It Get So Late So Soon?).
Actually, this is not really a fair comparison, because Steve hand-turned his clock's enclosure on his lathe, while mine was hand-crafted for me by a master-carpenter we'll call Bob (because that's his name). Bob also hand-carved the Celtic knot on the front of my cunning chronograph, but we digress...
Over the course of our competition, Steve and I have become aficionados and scholars of horology, and we often share news of anything time-related that we run across on our travels around the Internet, including novel implementations of sundials, hourglasses, clepsydras, and, of course, clocks.
Thus, you can only imagine my delectation and delight a few minutes ago when Steve shared a link to this webpage showcasing a tantalizingly tempting temporal timepiece called Tempus, which was created by designer Ben Rousseau.
Assuming the wall upon which Tempus is mounted to be about 8' tall, this would mean that Tempus itself is 3' in diameter. Now, that's what I call a clock! All I can say is that I find Tempus to be awesomely aesthetically appealing, and I would love to get my hands on one of these little beauties to start experimenting with different color schemes and presentation sequences. Sad to relate, Tempus is doubtless outside my price-range; I fear another hobby project is on the horizon...
