Max’s Cool Beans

Hypnotically Captivating Chronographs

Designer Ben Rousseau has created a tantalizingly tempting temporal timepiece called Tempus.

As you may recall, my chum, Steve Manley, and I have long been sparring in our Capriciously Cunning Chronograph competition. I fear that Steve currently has the upper-hand with regard to his audio display modes (see the videos in Cunning Chronograph: Awesome Audio Display Alternative), but I pride myself in having a truly tasty cabinet (see How Did It Get So Late So Soon?).

(Source: Max Maxfield)

Actually, this is not really a fair comparison, because Steve hand-turned his clock's enclosure on his lathe, while mine was hand-crafted for me by a master-carpenter we'll call Bob (because that's his name). Bob also hand-carved the Celtic knot on the front of my cunning chronograph, but we digress...

Over the course of our competition, Steve and I have become aficionados and scholars of horology, and we often share news of anything time-related that we run across on our travels around the Internet, including novel implementations of sundials, hourglasses, clepsydras, and, of course, clocks.

Thus, you can only imagine my delectation and delight a few minutes ago when Steve shared a link to this webpage showcasing a tantalizingly tempting temporal timepiece called Tempus, which was created by designer Ben Rousseau.

Tempus by Ben Rousseau (Source: Ben Rousseau)

Assuming the wall upon which Tempus is mounted to be about 8' tall, this would mean that Tempus itself is 3' in diameter. Now, that's what I call a clock! All I can say is that I find Tempus to be awesomely aesthetically appealing, and I would love to get my hands on one of these little beauties to start experimenting with different color schemes and presentation sequences. Sad to relate, Tempus is doubtless outside my price-range; I fear another hobby project is on the horizon...

— Max Maxfield, Editor of All Things Fun & Interesting Circle me on Google+

Rama Murthy   2/3/2017 10:48:51 PM
Max, These clock and audio level displays are superb. What makes us like circular or elliptical shapes more than geometric shapes with sharp corners? Do we have some differentiator built in in vision or is it because sharp corners hurt,that we tend to like curves?Earlier NEC used to offer VFD(Vacuum Fluorescent displays) and their best was analog clock VFD display. Analog automotive dashboards appeal most and we all like a well lit dashboard at night.What makes us seek curvy things? I should say that this is one of the best analog clock displays. No manufacturer has so far come out with a LED pointer analog clock display, a table top version like the alarm clock ones we had thirty years ago, with keying springs.-a little bigger than the VFD clock displays of NEC. You score 100 points on this. NEC had elliptcal VFD display while later versions like Futaba and Zheziang BOE had only circular ones.

