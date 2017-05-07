A Hearty Hello from EEWeb
New content is posted on EEWeb.com daily, so please take the time to visit. Don't be shy. Sit down, pull up a chair, and say 'Hello.'
Hi there, I can’t believe it's been a month since I wrote my Howdy Doody from EEWeb column. The idea was to let you know about all of the cool content that's posted daily on EEWeb.com.
Well, all I can said is that a lot of Pooh Sticks have passed under the bridge since that column, not the least that we've just posted our July Cartoon Punchline Competition.
It's up to you to suggest the caption for the final frame. The author of the winning punchline will receive a full-size, full-color print of the cartoon adorned with their winning caption and signed by the artist (Click Here to see the winning punchline for the June competition).
As an aside, you can only imagine my surprise and delight to discover that today's word-of-the-day on Dictionary.com is "gobsmacked." Although this may sound a tad aggressive, it's really just an informal way we British use to convey the fact that we are utterly astounded or astonished. Just seeing this word and letting it roll around my noggin makes me nostalgic and long to hear British English (as opposed to the American English subset) tickling my ears again. But we digress...
Returning to the present, we have a treasure trove of interesting and thought-provoking columns as shown below. I'm sure you're busy, but why not quickly scan the following titles to see if anything calls out to you and grabs your attention.
- Tortuously Tricky Technical Problems
- What! Really? Electromagnetism is a Relativistic Phenomenon!
- The ICM 7216—A Frequency Counter on a Chip
- 3D Printer Review
- Don’t Be the Second Banana
- What Will the Year 2037 Look Like?
- Good Grief! Is that the Height?
- Max’s Cool Beans: Artificial Life Simulations
- Artificial Intelligence-Based Handwriting Recognition
- Sonification and Other Thought-Provoking Topics
- What! Really? That’s Bananas!
- Max’s Cool Beans: Awesome LED-Based Nixie Tubes
- Nature Meets Technology in Light-Sculpture
- FPGAs 1, MCUs 0
- Want a 3D Printer for $99?
- Do you ever give yourself a little treat to reward yourself for a job well done
- What! Really? A Rubber-Band-Powered Refrigerator
- Girls Who Code Brings Back Summer Immersion Programs to the San Francisco Bay Area
- Logic Gate Brain Boggler: The Solution(s)
- What! Really? The Way Things Were
- Max’s Cool Beans: Voice-Controlled Alarm Clock for the 21st Century
- Max’s Cool Beans: Déjà vu All Over Again
I should note that the list of articles above are just the ones I wrote or edited myself -- you will find a cornucopia of additional content on the EEWeb.com site.
Actually, while we're here, do you mind if I ask a favor of you? If you enjoy any of the columns mentioned above, it would be great if you could share them with others via your social media networks. The more people that read these columns, the happier my mother becomes, so let's all do our best to make a sweet old lady happy, shall we (LOL)?