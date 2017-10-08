EEWeb's August Cartoon Punchline Competition
8/10/2017 04:55 PM EDT
0 comments post a comment
The winner of this month's contest will receive a full-size copy of the original cartoon, adorned with his or her caption and signed by the artist.
We all need a little fun in our lives. One of the most popular diversions on EETimes, for example, is the monthly Cartoon Caption Competition. At the time of this writing, this month's competition A Breath of Fresh Air has already attracted 91 entries.
But there's no need for the fun to stop here. Don’t forget that we also have a monthly Cartoon Punchline Competition on our sister site EEWeb.com. This month's competition compares engineers to saints, which seems perfectly reasonable to me.
How do you think Bob should respond to Betsy? Why not bounce over to the competition and offer your suggestion? As always, the winner of this month's contest will receive a full-size copy of the original cartoon, adorned with his or her caption and signed by the artist.
Related posts:
- Want More Pi?
- In Space, No One Can Hear You Scream for Ice Cream
- Surprising New Information re World's Oldest Computer
- Crazy Cartoon Punchline Competition on EEWeb.com
- A Big Howdy Doody from EEWeb
- A Hearty Hello from EEWeb
- Beware Online Hotel Booking Scams