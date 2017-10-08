REGISTER | LOGIN
Max’s Cool Beans

EEWeb's August Cartoon Punchline Competition

The winner of this month's contest will receive a full-size copy of the original cartoon, adorned with his or her caption and signed by the artist.

We all need a little fun in our lives. One of the most popular diversions on EETimes, for example, is the monthly Cartoon Caption Competition. At the time of this writing, this month's competition A Breath of Fresh Air has already attracted 91 entries.

But there's no need for the fun to stop here. Don’t forget that we also have a monthly Cartoon Punchline Competition on our sister site EEWeb.com. This month's competition compares engineers to saints, which seems perfectly reasonable to me.

EEWeb's August 2017 Cartoon Punchline Competition (Click Here to see a larger image)
(Click Here to see a larger image)

How do you think Bob should respond to Betsy? Why not bounce over to the competition and offer your suggestion? As always, the winner of this month's contest will receive a full-size copy of the original cartoon, adorned with his or her caption and signed by the artist.

— Max Maxfield, Editor of All Things Fun & Interesting Circle me on Google+

