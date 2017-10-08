Aloha from EEWeb
8/10/2017 05:45 PM EDT
New content is posted on EEWeb.com daily, so please take the time to visit. Don't be shy. Sit down, pull up a chair, and say 'Aloha.'
Just a few minutes ago as I pen these words, I posted this blog about this month's Cartoon Punchline Competition over on EEWeb.com.
But then I realized that you may not be aware of all the other cool columns and tempting treats that are available on EEWeb.com, so I decided to offer the following list to bring you up to date.
- Why are Computer Keyboards Such a Pain to Learn?
- C Programming Tips and Tricks
- Is Your High-Tech Job Killing You?
- The Triumphs and Tribulations of Using Analog Meters
- Using Analog Meters in Your Projects
- A GPS For All Seasons?
- I’m a Reading Fool
- Mixed-Signal PCB Design: What Makes It Hard(er)?
- Cooking on a Hot Stove
- The Sandman’s Coming to Take Me to the Land of Nod
- Prognostication Connections
- Free Registration Opens for future.write(); Conference
- The Select Mini 3D Printer is Very Tasty at $220
- Do Dash Cams Make for Better Drivers?
- Longmont Startup Week -- A Great Place to Learn (and Maybe Find a Co-Founder)
- Webinar: Implementing Sensors Using Configurable Mixed-Signal ICs
- The Art of Hand-Crafting Nixie Tubes
- Must-Have Tools: Pololu Crimper
- Just Call Me ‘Your Majesty’
- We Live in an Age of Miracles
- Just When You Thought You’d Heard it All
- New Electronics & Computing Hobbyist Magazine: Diyode
- Exploring Virtual Worlds with the PSVR
- Max’s Cool Beans: Pass Me My Spelunking Cap
As usual, I should note that the list of articles above are just the ones I wrote or edited myself -- you will find a cornucopia of additional content on the EEWeb.com site.
And, as usual, while we're here, do you mind if I ask a favor of you? If you enjoy any of the columns mentioned above, it would be great if you could share them with others via your social media networks. The more people that read these columns, the happier my mother becomes, so let's all do our best to make a sweet old lady happy, shall we (LOL)?
