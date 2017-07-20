Deep-Dive Reporting Delivers Unique Insight
7/21/2017 00:00 AM EDT
I was recently in Cambridge, Massachusetts, visiting MIT’s ambitious startup accelerator, The Engine. Answering MIT President Rafael Reif’s call to action, The Engine aims to incubate startups working on “hard scientific breakthroughs” that deliver transformative societal impact. As it turns out, much of that scale of innovation requires hardware design and manufacturing expertise, which most startups lack. And therein lies one of the most challenging aspects of commercializing “tough tech” today: A whole new class of innovators and entrepreneurs, armed with a profound scientific breakthrough, are constrained by their nescience of electrical engineering.
Which brings me to why, at AspenCore (owner of EE Times), we believe that good technical journalism is vital to technological progress, and rather than degrading journalism to fit an online strategy of ever more clicks and page views, our first and preeminent concern is to present the best technical data, tools, and reporting to you, in the most succinct language possible, whenever and wherever you look for insight.
In July and August, we are excited to present to you an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look on sister site EDN with NASA and its latest TDRS-M satellite launch. We interview the team at Biosphere 2 about their progress on life sustainment modules for manned moon and Mars explorations. On EE Times, we speak to the movers and shakers in Grenoble, Europe’s image sensor valley, and examine the feasibility of retooling Europe’s microelectronics industry. Meanwhile, editors in our Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Taipei, Munich, and Silicon Valley bureaus join hands to present to you an AspenCore original series on Made in China 2025: how China is embracing next-generation smart manufacturing technologies and what it means for the rest of the world.
In addition to EE Times and EDN, you can find these articles on other AspenCore sites, such as here on Electronic Products or on Planet Analog or EBN, among others. Or, if you prefer to read some of our coverage in their original Chinese Mandarin, you can find them on 21ic.com or follow links on English sites to the Chinese edition.
Whether your calling involves finding a better way of probing plasma membrane to cure a hereditary disease or inventing a new nanotechnology to run molecular analysis on a microchip so officials can protect cities from biohazards, at AspenCore, our mission is to deliver important, deeply reported, and deeply mined stories and data about the technology and techniques that you need to do your job. As ever, we look forward to your queries, story tips, and feedback. Thank you for your support.
