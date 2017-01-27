Breaking News
What Are the Best Engineer-Based T-Shirts?

If you knew someone who was in the market for Engineer- or Engineering-related T-Shirts, are there any really good ones you would recommend?

A few days ago, for reasons unknown, my wife (Gina the Gorgeous) explicitly told me that I must not write a column saying that, as part of our New Year's Resolutions, we now get up at 5:30 a.m. and go to the gym for a quick workout before heading on to work.

So, let me state right here and now for the record that I am officially not saying that Gina and yours truly get up at 5:30 a.m. and go to the gym for a quick workout before heading on to work.

Phew! I'm glad we've gotten that out of the way.

Now, as you may know, I typically wear only Hawaiian shirts (accompanied by jeans and suchlike, of course). These little beauties serve me well for all occasions, including home, work, and church. It has to be acknowledged, however, that Hawaiian shirts are not optimal when it comes to working out at the gym (or so I've been told).

Thus it was that I started looking for T-Shirts on the off-chance that I ever find myself at some facility like Planet Fitness, which is an amazing bargain at only $10 a month for all the exercise you can handle (or so I've heard).

If I ever were to don a T-Shirt (I shudder at the thought), I'm pretty sure that I would prefer one with an Engineer- or Engineering-related theme. For example, there's always the classic "I'm an Engeneer Enginere Engenere I'm Good with Math", as sported by the unknown male athletic model shown below.

Unknown male model (Source: Unknown male model)

A couple of other offerings I certainly haven’t purchased recently (why would I?) are as follows:

  • Engineer Someone who does precision guesswork based on unreliable data provided by those of questionable knowledge 
     
  • I'm an Engineer To Save Time Let's Just Assume I'm Never Wrong 
     
  • Engineer Nutritional Facts (%Daily Value): Critical Thinking 1000%, Unrivaled Skill, 500%, Determination 100%, Pride 300%, Wrong Answers 0%

One T-Shirt I would really like (if I were ever to be in the market for one, which I'm not, of course) would be like this Sound Engineer offering that says: "I'm not just a Sound Engineer, I am a big cup of Wonderful covered in Awesome Sauce with a splash of Sassy and a dash of Crazy (you be sure to remember that)."

I've been keeping my eyes open (for no particular reason) for one that says all of this but with Sound Engineer replaced by Engineer (also acceptable would be Electronics Engineer or Computer Engineer).

Also, although it's not directly engineering-related, community member Perl_Geek just posted a comment to my recent blog What Do You Do When Someone Says You Are a Waste of Time? saying: "The ratio of idiots to keyboards is astonishingly close to 1," and I have to say I think this would make a great slogan for a T-Shirt (not that I care for myself, you understand).

So, purely for the sake of interest, if you knew someone who was in the market for Engineer- or Engineering-related T-Shirts, are there any really good ones you would recommend?

— Max Maxfield, Editor of All Things Fun & Interesting Circle me on Google+

sixscrews
Author
Re: Does software count?
sixscrews   1/28/2017 4:02:54 PM
Of course software counts.

Well, I think there is some software that can count - randomly.

I have a few shirts of my own:

RTFM

Have you tried turning it off and back on again?

and the old SQL chestnut:

> select from * users where clue > 0

> 0 rows returned

And the well-known one with Maxwell's equations on it bracketed by

'And God said:......And there was light'  

But I would like to have this one (which I haven't seen yet):

Engineer: a person whose education has made them illiterate.

The above is an observation from a nearly 40 year career that inevitably involved re-writing reports that passed through my hands.  

Thank goodness I'm retired now and just have to deal with my own riting.

ss/wb

abraxalito
Author
Re: Does software count?
abraxalito   1/28/2017 12:37:31 AM
My version of that goes - '...there are 10 types of people, there's one who understands binary and there are another 9 who don't.'

betajet
Author
Re: Smelly filthy T-Shirts
betajet   1/28/2017 12:23:08 AM
EELoser wrote: Most engineers are out of touch and don't bother to wear fresh clean T-shirts.

Here's an old mathematics trick: Get two shirts and when one gets dirtier, switch to the cleaner one.  That way you're always wearing a "relatively clean" shirt.

I recently saw someone wearing a grubby T-shirt with the inscription: "Same shirt, different day."

 

 

betajet
Author
Re: M.C. Escher
betajet   1/28/2017 12:15:59 AM
From a recent New Yorker:



"Escher!  Get your ass up here!"

Clive
Author
Re: My favorite isn't for sale
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/27/2017 5:55:08 PM
@TonyTib: ...some of the responses (like BOB) should give magnificient inspiration...

Hmmm -- maybe we should collectively design our own EETimes T-Shirt along these lines...

Clive
Author
Re: Come on analog guys
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/27/2017 5:53:00 PM
@atyner: ..."Sorry, I only give negative feedback". Hillarious.

So what T-Shirt do you wear to fight back?

 

Clive
Author
Re: Wish list
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/27/2017 5:51:41 PM
@jreuter: I'd like to see one with just the caption "Engineer" below a dial that goes up to 11.

Nice one -- I wish there was somewhere you coudl go (online) to describe an idea like this and get a 1-off shirt for say $10 -- but all the custom places I've found are aroudn $30 and up -- some have minimum orders of 3 shirts -- hmmm

Clive
Author
Re: Smelly filthy T-Shirts
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/27/2017 5:44:44 PM
@EELoser: Most engineers are out of touch and don't bother to wear fresh clean T-shirts...

There you are!!! I've been missing your merry quips and light-hearted verbal japes. What have you been up to?

...too involved in work [...] oblivious to the finer things in life, like hygene...

Oh dear -- that doesn't sound good -- you should take a hot bath and try to get out and meet people 

 

jreuter809
Author
Wish list
jreuter809   1/27/2017 5:37:56 PM
I'd like to see one with just the caption "Engineer" below a dial that goes up to 11.

 

 

Clive
Author
Re: Problem solver
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/27/2017 5:36:11 PM
@Walter: "I'm an Engineer --- Solving problems you didn't know you had, in ways you can't understand"

I like this -- it reminds me of another that tickles my fancy: Engineer's Moto: If it isn't broken, take it apart and fix it.

