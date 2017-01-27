What Are the Best Engineer-Based T-Shirts?
If you knew someone who was in the market for Engineer- or Engineering-related T-Shirts, are there any really good ones you would recommend?
A few days ago, for reasons unknown, my wife (Gina the Gorgeous) explicitly told me that I must not write a column saying that, as part of our New Year's Resolutions, we now get up at 5:30 a.m. and go to the gym for a quick workout before heading on to work.
So, let me state right here and now for the record that I am officially not saying that Gina and yours truly get up at 5:30 a.m. and go to the gym for a quick workout before heading on to work.
Phew! I'm glad we've gotten that out of the way.
Now, as you may know, I typically wear only Hawaiian shirts (accompanied by jeans and suchlike, of course). These little beauties serve me well for all occasions, including home, work, and church. It has to be acknowledged, however, that Hawaiian shirts are not optimal when it comes to working out at the gym (or so I've been told).
Thus it was that I started looking for T-Shirts on the off-chance that I ever find myself at some facility like Planet Fitness, which is an amazing bargain at only $10 a month for all the exercise you can handle (or so I've heard).
If I ever were to don a T-Shirt (I shudder at the thought), I'm pretty sure that I would prefer one with an Engineer- or Engineering-related theme. For example, there's always the classic "I'm an
Engeneer Enginere Engenere I'm Good with Math", as sported by the unknown male athletic model shown below.
A couple of other offerings I certainly haven’t purchased recently (why would I?) are as follows:
- Engineer Someone who does precision guesswork based on unreliable data provided by those of questionable knowledge
- I'm an Engineer To Save Time Let's Just Assume I'm Never Wrong
- Engineer Nutritional Facts (%Daily Value): Critical Thinking 1000%, Unrivaled Skill, 500%, Determination 100%, Pride 300%, Wrong Answers 0%
One T-Shirt I would really like (if I were ever to be in the market for one, which I'm not, of course) would be like this Sound Engineer offering that says: "I'm not just a Sound Engineer, I am a big cup of Wonderful covered in Awesome Sauce with a splash of Sassy and a dash of Crazy (you be sure to remember that)."
I've been keeping my eyes open (for no particular reason) for one that says all of this but with Sound Engineer replaced by Engineer (also acceptable would be Electronics Engineer or Computer Engineer).
Also, although it's not directly engineering-related, community member Perl_Geek just posted a comment to my recent blog What Do You Do When Someone Says You Are a Waste of Time? saying: "The ratio of idiots to keyboards is astonishingly close to 1," and I have to say I think this would make a great slogan for a T-Shirt (not that I care for myself, you understand).
So, purely for the sake of interest, if you knew someone who was in the market for Engineer- or Engineering-related T-Shirts, are there any really good ones you would recommend?
