The Write Stuff: Using text-to-speech for proofreading
7/10/2017 00:00 AM EDT
Sometimes your writings can pass your spell and grammar checkers but still have errors. Using text-to-speech as part of your proofreading regime can help.
Text-to-speech software is a marvelous tool for proofreading your own work. It will not only help make your stuff letter-perfect but will improve the quality of your writing overall.
A common problem
Did you ever send something out that passed the spell checker -- even the grammar checker -- that still had errors? Me too. The cure for this is proofreading. Proofreading is not just re-reading, it's actually the painstaking process of reading your stuff out loud, each word -- one at a time -- as if there were no other words around it. This process is tedious, annoying, and agonizingly slow. As a result, almost no one does it, not even professionals.
Word processors help us put out a prodigious amount of material, but they have an insidious side effect that's not obvious: the ability to arbitrarily cut-and-paste text can introduce subtle errors. While stitching phrases into whole sentences, we often forget to adjust the tense of a verb, change singular to plural, insert or remove prepositions, along with a host of other mistakes.
Text-to-speech to the rescue
A text-to-speech program reads text out loud using your computer's speakers. There are many such programs available, but the one I use is called Ghost! Clipboard Reader. The pronunciation is not perfect and the sound can be stiff and mechanical. But you can adjust the speed and there are several voices you can choose from. I like the female voice; I've nicknamed her "Mary."
In order to clean up your writing, re-reading is a necessary but faulty process. The eye easily glosses over mistakes, especially in something you've just written. Therein lies the beauty of text-to-speech: the program reads exactly what's on the page, not what you think you see. Mary will not be fooled.
There's one added benefit you'll definitely appreciate: the chance to hear how your words sound to others. This will allow you to adjust the length, pace, emphasis, even style. You'll be amazed.
