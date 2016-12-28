Get a Signal's Details
12/29/2016 06:00 AM EST
0 comments post a comment
There's a difference between a digitizer's number of bits and how well it shows signal details.
Oscilloscopes give you a window into the signals traveling through connectors, cables, PCB traces, and components. How well you see the oscilloscope's trace is partly a function of your eyes and partly a function of the instrument's effective number of bits (ENOB). The higher the ENOB, the better the resolution, and the clearer the picture will be.
Note that I said "effective number of bits," as opposed to "number of bits." There's a reason for that. Chris Loberg of Tektronix explains the difference between simply having more bits and having more effective bits in his Test & Measurement World article, Aren't more bits better?
Loberg gives an analogy using photographs, showing the difference between a high-resolution image and a low-resolution image. The differences are obvious, but just having more bits doesn't always produce a sharper waveform display. That's because of noise. Loberg demonstrates how noise reduces ENOB. To increase ENOB, he recommends oversampling a signal and then using averaging to smooth out the noise.
The figure below shows the difference between sample mode and high-res mode—a term that refers to sampling rate, not number of bits. The lower example samples the signal with 4x the resolution of the upper example. Averaging results in four samples, but the four samples using oversampling more closely represent the actual value.
"In hi-res mode, the data is significantly oversampled, and then a boxcar average is performed in acquisition hardware to real-time average even single-shot data," Loberg wrote. "In layman's terms, it means that the 8-bit oscilloscope can provide up to 12-bit of detail thanks to its high oversampling. This makes the high-frequency 8-bit oscilloscope extremely versatile."
He is trying to point out that, with oversampling and averaging, an eight-bit oscilloscope can outperform a 12-bit one. However, he doesn't indicate how much oversampling and boxcar averaging is needed for an eight-bit oscilloscope to provide better ENOB than a 12-bit one.
When choosing an oscilloscope, be sure to look at specs beyond resolution and sample rate. Look for front-end noise, ENOB, and timebase jitter.