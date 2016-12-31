We're Following the Wrong Celebrities
1/2/2017 10:00 AM EST
0 comments post a comment
Efforts to increase STEM interest among students are being negated by our excessive attention to Hollywood celebrities, models, and athletes.
I'm fairly certain that very few people heard the news that Joe Sutter passed awayin August 2016 at age 95. Who was Joe Sutter and why should we care? He led the Boeing engineering team that developed the Boeing 747 jumbo jet in the 1960s, an aircraft which completely changed commercial aviation and made air travel truly a routine event and transportation option for the masses. (There's no need for me to repeat his life story or achievements as a hands-on engineer or team leader; you can read some of the obituaries in the linked references at the end.)
Only a few other aircraft can make a comparable claim: the Douglas DC-3, Boeing 707, and perhaps the Ford Trimotor (which others should be added to the list is an interesting after-hours topic for discussion and argument with your coworkers). The scope of the 747's innovations and its design/production audacity are hard to imagine given how commonplace it is now; just as impressive is that the design, engineering, and production challenge was met before our powerful present-day computer-based tools for design, simulation, scheduling, tracking, and production planning.
What bothers me is how little attention his passing and his accomplishments received. There was almost no attention in the "mass media," although what he did brought low-cost air travel to their audience. I guess his passing had to compete with the latest news about the Kardashians, Brangelina, and other celebrities and models.
I understand the need to "escape" and the kind of relief that following the exploits, adventures, and tribulations of these Hollywood-type celebrities and models offers. Still, can engineers get a little-larger slice of the attention piece, please? We're only asking because it's the efforts of engineers (and scientists and production people) that make possible all of these miraculous devices and gadgets that you take for granted and think are "no big deal."
I often wonder why engineers don't get the celebrity recognition they used to get and still should. Is it because society's values and, thus, preferences have changed? Or perhaps it is because many products are now the result of diffused efforts by large global teams, while the media prefers stories where one or two people can be the focus. Yes, there have been some technologists as celebrities (the list includes Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, and Elon Musk), but they are outnumbered by a large ratio.
A few years ago, I came across a self-celebration of the history of Time magazine (are they actually still around?) that featured the covers from their earliest years to the present. What struck me was both who and what the cover features were about. The covers from the 1950s and into the 1960s featured test pilots, engineers, scientists, doctors, and other high-achieving individuals with genuine accomplishments. In contrast, the covers of more recent issues highlighted issues and causes across many topics ("Is Our Food Killing Us?"), but few individuals (and the few they had were non-technical, usually political types).
Seeing the time-machine effect of those covers really made it clear that somehow our focus and priorities have changed, as have our heroes. If the increased emphasis on STEM-related education (science, technology, engineering, math) is to be successful, there has to be a reassessment of who our heroes are as well. There's little point in telling young adults that STEM is good for them when celebrities, models, and athletes get the attention, admiration, and, yes, money for doing things that don't actually amount to much, in most cases. For many of them with little actual accomplishment, the main thing to admire is how they have turned that into so much rather than having something tangible and of broader benefit to which we can point.
I'll stop my rant here, since I feel like I am spitting into the wind. Unless we re-calibrate who and what we admire and spend our time, energy, and money following, it won't make much difference, at least for now. I do like to think that these things come in cycles, and perhaps technologists will once again become the heroes, just as down-scale neighborhoods and cities have become hot and trendy again in many places.
I do have a final odd question: Who sets the standards to be called a "supermodel?" When I see someone identified with that label, I wonder, Says who? What are the criteria? Are they updated every few years? Is there some application form where you list your modeling income, number and type of assignments, and other factors so that a panel or certification board can decide? Or is it the amount of publicity and coverage that your press agent (or team) can generate?
If you can help with the answer, let me know. Until then, let's focus on raising the stature of engineers (and other technologists) so we can get some of the attention and admiration that is focused elsewhere.
—Bill Schweber is an engineer and technical writer who writes blogs for EE Times and EDN.com.
External references