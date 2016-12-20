Breaking News
Sitting Around on Your Zuckerbutt

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg AI experiment yields good news and bad news.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg built “Jarvis,” an artificial intelligence system, called Jarvis, to run his own home.

Facebook CEO
Facebook CEO

In a post on Facebook, Zuckerberg explained that he spent about 100 hours of his spare time over the last year building Jarvis. The simple AI system, customized to his own home, is now capable of choosing and playing music, turning lights on and off and recognizing visitors at the door.

As Zuckerberg noted, this was his personal challenge. He designed it so that he can learn more about the state of AI, he explained.

He said the system uses several AI techniques, “including natural language processing, speech recognition, face recognition, and reinforcement learning, written in Python, PHP and Objective C.”

While reading about how he built Jarvis, five things struck me.

Tinkerer in chief
First, his blog reaffirms that the Facebook CEO is a deft, capable software engineer.

Given their engineering backgrounds, many CEOs in the tech industry, I’m sure, can probably be found in the basement tinkering on weekends.

I wrote almost two years ago about Sehat Sutardja, then Marvell Technology’s CEO, who spent his spare time developing a new interconnect technology called MoChi.

The Jarvis project places Zuckerberg in the same class as Sutardja as a master tinker.

Not so connected home
Second— the most interesting part of his blog— Zuckerberg’s AI project exposes fundamental problems, not with AI, but with the “connected home.”

To Zuckerberg, AI was the easy part.

Much more complicated than he expected was “simply connecting and communicating with all of the different systems in my home.”

So, even before embarking on the development of an AI system, Zuckerberg had to spend hours and hours writing code to connect home appliances that don’t speak the same languages and don’t use the same protocols.

At Zuckerberg’s home, for example, he said, “We use a Crestron system with our lights, thermostat and doors, a Sonos system with Spotify for music, a Samsung TV, a Nest cam for Max, and of course my work is connected to Facebook's systems.”

Zuckerberg noted, “I had to reverse engineer APIs for some of these to even get to the point where I could issue a command from my computer to turn the lights on or get a song to play.”

For us non-coders, there’s no route to the “connected home” other than, say, buying every appliance based on Samsung’s SmartThings, or Apple’s HomeKit. Of course, that’s not going happen!

Further, there’s an issue even bigger than the non-interoperability among “smart home appliances.” As Zuckerberg discovered, “most appliances aren't even connected to the internet yet.”

I was amused by Zuckerberg’s discussion on toasters. He wrote: “It's possible to control some of these using internet-connected power switches that let you turn the power on and off remotely. But often that isn't enough.” He discovered, “It's hard to find a toaster that will let you push the bread down while it's powered off so you can automatically start toasting when the power goes on.”

Solution? He ended up finding a 60-year-old (analog) toaster and rigging it up with a connected switch.

AI discoveries
Third, once he was able to get going with the AI system development, Zuckerberg actually offers a number of useful AI-related discoveries and nuggets in his blog post.

MWagner_MA
The very impersonal new world order
MWagner_MA   12/22/2016 12:44:15 PM
That's what I want when I visit a friend or family member, to be greeted by a computer voice or robot when I press the doorbell.  Just because you can do something, doesn't mean you should.

perl_geek
What are you doing now, Igor?
perl_geek   12/21/2016 8:20:42 PM
I suspect that the result of many "home automation" projects will be like having a half-witted but invisible servant around, with much muttering of the words often heard in Airbus cockpits; "What's it doing now, and why?".

Heven't you noticed the annoying difficulty of dealing with "smart devices", whose internal states you have to infer? Dumb as a bag of hammers, with obvious configurations, is a lot easier to deal with.

Seriously, home automation efforts are likely to justify a combination of Herbert Simon's "Sciences of the Artificial" https://mitpress.mit.edu/books/sciences-artificial (layered architectures) and Marvin Minsky's "Society of Mind" http://aurellem.org/society-of-mind/ - indivdually stupid agents cooperating to yield intelligence.

junko.yoshida
Re: Interoperability and the fragmented IoT
junko.yoshida   12/20/2016 9:38:24 PM
@mithrandir  I totally agree with you. The impedus for me to write this blog was the total fragmentation of "smart home" appliances Zuckerberg touched upon on his blog.

Yeah, the fifth point I made is a cheap shot. But it was not meant to devalue what Mr. Zuckerberg did in his pet project, but I wanted to shed some light on the whole concept of "smart home."

Ther are many reasons why "home automation" has never grown as big as some in the industry hoped. Flying cars were something I could get excited about. But home automation? Not so much.

 

mithrandir
Interoperability and the fragmented IoT
mithrandir   12/20/2016 7:08:01 PM
I like the article, but disagree with the final conclusion. Most basement projects do end up with 'Thats it?' although I'm sure there will be future updates.

I personally find that doing something for the sake of 'reducing effort' doesn't provide breakthroughs. If Mark was doing this as a company objective, you're probably right.

Tinkering is DIY mixed with learning. It doesn't mean its cheaper or easier to achieve a certain objective. What it does is give some insight into how systems work. For me, the takeaway is an essential fragmentation with each ecosystem trying to vye for a monopolistic approach to 'the smart home'(whatever that is). I doubt the big players will do much to help ease this process(who wants to give up business) but there is a very opportunity for API layers and a single smart hub which can help interconnect these disparate ecosystems. 
