Sitting Around on Your Zuckerbutt
12/20/2016 01:13 PM EST
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg AI experiment yields good news and bad news.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg built “Jarvis,” an artificial intelligence system, called Jarvis, to run his own home.
In a post on Facebook, Zuckerberg explained that he spent about 100 hours of his spare time over the last year building Jarvis. The simple AI system, customized to his own home, is now capable of choosing and playing music, turning lights on and off and recognizing visitors at the door.
As Zuckerberg noted, this was his personal challenge. He designed it so that he can learn more about the state of AI, he explained.
He said the system uses several AI techniques, “including natural language processing, speech recognition, face recognition, and reinforcement learning, written in Python, PHP and Objective C.”
While reading about how he built Jarvis, five things struck me.
Tinkerer in chief
First, his blog reaffirms that the Facebook CEO is a deft, capable software engineer.
Given their engineering backgrounds, many CEOs in the tech industry, I’m sure, can probably be found in the basement tinkering on weekends.
I wrote almost two years ago about Sehat Sutardja, then Marvell Technology’s CEO, who spent his spare time developing a new interconnect technology called MoChi.
The Jarvis project places Zuckerberg in the same class as Sutardja as a master tinker.
Not so connected home
Second— the most interesting part of his blog— Zuckerberg’s AI project exposes fundamental problems, not with AI, but with the “connected home.”
To Zuckerberg, AI was the easy part.
Much more complicated than he expected was “simply connecting and communicating with all of the different systems in my home.”
So, even before embarking on the development of an AI system, Zuckerberg had to spend hours and hours writing code to connect home appliances that don’t speak the same languages and don’t use the same protocols.
At Zuckerberg’s home, for example, he said, “We use a Crestron system with our lights, thermostat and doors, a Sonos system with Spotify for music, a Samsung TV, a Nest cam for Max, and of course my work is connected to Facebook's systems.”
Zuckerberg noted, “I had to reverse engineer APIs for some of these to even get to the point where I could issue a command from my computer to turn the lights on or get a song to play.”
For us non-coders, there’s no route to the “connected home” other than, say, buying every appliance based on Samsung’s SmartThings, or Apple’s HomeKit. Of course, that’s not going happen!
Further, there’s an issue even bigger than the non-interoperability among “smart home appliances.” As Zuckerberg discovered, “most appliances aren't even connected to the internet yet.”
I was amused by Zuckerberg’s discussion on toasters. He wrote: “It's possible to control some of these using internet-connected power switches that let you turn the power on and off remotely. But often that isn't enough.” He discovered, “It's hard to find a toaster that will let you push the bread down while it's powered off so you can automatically start toasting when the power goes on.”
Solution? He ended up finding a 60-year-old (analog) toaster and rigging it up with a connected switch.
AI discoveries
Third, once he was able to get going with the AI system development, Zuckerberg actually offers a number of useful AI-related discoveries and nuggets in his blog post.
