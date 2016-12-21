Breaking News
2017 Predictions, Networking Edition

Kevin Deierling
12/21/2016
It's always interesting (and dangerous) to lay out some predictions for the future of technology, so here are a few visions from my crystal ball for networking.

The 10Gbit/second Ethernet market will peak in 2017 and start to decline in 2018, pushed aside by 25, 50, and 100GbE.

Just a few short years after becoming the largest Ethernet speed segment, 10GbE sales will peak in 2017 and start a steady decline. Hyperscale giants have already moved to 40, 50, and even 100Gbits/s.

More importantly, 25Gbit/s Ethernet is available now from all of the major server vendors – and 25 is the new 10. With 2.5x the throughput and only a modest price premium over 10Gbit/s, it will be a no-brainer for IT decision makers to choose 25GbE networks.

There are multiple drivers for 25GbE: faster storage, big data, artificial intelligence, and real-time analytics. Faster storage needs faster networks. In the never ending game of leap frog between compute, storage, and I/O it is clear that networking has become the bottleneck and this will accelerate the drive to 25GbE.

Open Ethernet platforms will take off.

Open Ethernet networking platforms will make a noticeable impact in 2017. The availability of full featured, high performance and cost effective open switching platforms combined with open network operating systems such as Cumulus Networks, Microsoft SoNIC, and OpenSwitch will finally see significant volume uptake in 2017.

The flexibility, transparency, and efficiency of open platforms pose a real challenge to the incumbent black-box providers whose systems combine proprietary hardware with closed software. The ability of open platforms to decouple the hardware and software and offer customers the choice of multiple hardware platforms and multiple network operating systems will result in significant deployments that will make the big boys take notice.

The first signs of the decline and fall of the 20+ year x86 hegemony will appear in 2017.

Last but not least, in 2017 the first cracks will start to appear in Intel’s vaunted CPU dominance. The threat of the Vandals and Visigoths wasn’t recognized back in Rome when news that groups of marauders first crossed the provincial borders. So too some apparently insignificant entrants into the CPU space could turn out to be real challengers to Intel.

Key to Intel’s market domination has been its ability to maintain process technology leadership. Understanding the value of Moore’s law and staying one generation ahead of everyone else can cover a myriad of architecture, power and system-level shortcomings.

But now for the first time the driver of process technology is not server CPUs, but rather system-on-chip devices destined for mobile devices where other players lead. According to SemiWiki this means that for the first time ever a pure-play foundry, TSMC, will have the process lead over Intel.

The availability of industry leading fab processes will allow other processor architectures (including AMD x86, ARM, Open Power and even the new RISC-V architecture) to compete with Intel on a level playing field. But rest assured that Intel won’t simply let other CPU architectures waltz in and steal market share without a fight. Intel is a formidable competitor with significant resources and technical expertise and has proven itself capable to take on all challengers many times in the past.

So it will be interesting to watch if we are on the cusp of a dramatic shakeup in the chip world. We will start to see the beginnings of this in 2017.

With significant technology transitions like this normally there are disruptions among both vendors and service providers who make the right technology choices at the right time and wind up with significant efficiency advantages over their competitors. As new compute, storage and networking technologies roll out in 2017 it will be interesting to see who the winners and the losers will be.

--Kevin Deierling (@TechseerKD) has served as Mellanox's VP of marketing since March 2013. He has more than 25 patents in areas including wireless communications, error correction, security, video compression and DNA sequencing.

rick merritt
Author
Re: My prediction
rick merritt   12/21/2016 11:13:32 PM
Good to air all points of view.

As crazy as the M&A cvycle has been, I still have truble imaging someone buying Mellanox unless its a still-hungry Qualcomm/NXP/Freescale in 2018

rick merritt
Author
storageseer
Rookie
Pending Review
storageseer   12/21/2016 5:34:57 PM
This comment is waiting for review by our moderators.

emesdoublee
Rookie
My prediction
emesdoublee   12/21/2016 5:03:04 PM
Here are my 2017 predictions.

Mellanox will continue to go completely unused as an Ethernet switch vendor. Broadcom Tomahawk II will continue with the complete dominance in Ethernet swtiching. I'm sure there is a 56G PAM4 switch coming soon. Nobody wants to compete against their switch chip vendor for the box sale too.

I thought this Open Ethernet had died. The truth is that Broadcom provides full robust software stack for these "open" switches.

Intel will increase the dominance in the data center, not reduce. Intel has over 95% market share in data center processor. That's not because of process technology alone. A huge part of that is simply x86 software stability and robustness. The data center can't crash hourly.


Open Power, really? I'll believe it when I see it. Power9 is probably going to be the last Power processor ever by IBM. The CEO of IBM wants to get rid of all hardware. That team has to be max expensive. Nobody used Power8 and nobody will use Power9. It costs quite a bit to fund a processor team for a processor that nobody uses.


ARM? I think we just saw how much traction that is getting. Paramesh Gopi is looking for a new job because of his big bet on ARM servers.


And lastly, Mellanox will get bought. They are a little guy and little guys are getting gobbled up daily. That market cap of 2B puts the MLNX right in the cross hairs of a major Tier 1 Semi company.
