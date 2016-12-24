The Future of 3D Printing Starts with Business
12/27/2016 00:00 AM EST
3D printing technology at the business level, particularly in manufacturing, is quickly emerging as the place where the real promise lies at least in the near future.
This article is part of EDN and EE Times’ Hot Technologies: Looking ahead to 2017 feature, where our editors examine some of the hot trends and technologies in 2016 that promise to shape technology news in 2017 and beyond.
However, the application of 3D printing technology at the business level, particularly in manufacturing, is quickly emerging as the place where the real promise lies at least in the near future.
"Factors such as 3D printing evolving from developing prototypes to end-user products, mass customization, production of complex parts, government investments in 3D printing projects, and improvements in manufacturing efficiency are expected to drive the growth of the 3D printing market," according to a new market research report 3D Printing Market from MarketsandMarkets.
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market, with a variety of business verticals leveraging the technology to do anything from creating prototypes to manufacturing enduser products.
EBN sat down with Christoph Schell, president, Americas Region, at HP to find out what he sees for the future of this hot technology.
EBN: 3D printing has gotten a lot of hype, but a lot of the interest and talk has been at the consumer level. Where do you think we are on the adoption curve in the business environment?
Schell: Although there has been a considerable amount of attention on the potential impact of 3D on the consumer, Gartner accurately predicted two years ago that consumer 3D printing is more than five years away while business and medical applications will experience the biggest impact in the short term.
3D printing has the potential to transform our current "take, make, waste, and dispose" linear economic manufacturing model to a circular economy, and holds the potential to revolutionize product production and reduce waste through the reuse of components.
Today, 3D printing is in use across a wide range of manufacturing verticals, including automotive, medical, aerospace and consumer goods, generally for prototyping, product development and product innovation to create new items otherwise impossible using traditional methods.
A recent Gartner report titled 3D Printer Market Survey Reveals Enterprise Demand Drivers for Technology, Printer and Vendor Decision Making, found that the market is actually moving beyond design and prototyping applications to short run production quantities of finished products. The analyst firm expects that by 2018, almost 50% of consumer, heavy industry and life sciences manufacturers will use 3D printing to produce parts for the items they consume, sell or service.
However, the biggest impact of 3D printing on our daily lives still lies ahead of us. That's because 3D printing is about far more than just a new way of producing products, 3D printing is going to transform and disrupt manufacturing, supply chains, economies and the way we live.
EBN: What are the most interesting emerging supply chain applications for 3D printing?
Schell: On demand will be a key supply chain disrupter. 3D printing will transform the supply chain in its potential to move manufacturing away from low-wage markets so that production takes place closer to the consumer to meet competitive pressures.
