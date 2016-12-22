Friday Quiz: Acquired Companies, Part 1
The electronics business is full of stories about acquisitions. How many of these do you know?
Acquisitions are a part of every business, and electronics are certainly no exception. Even just in the semiconductor market, you can find a nearly endless supply of news stories about companies being acquired. So, I've compiled questions about companies that were acquired. Part 2 will appear next week, December 30. These two quizzes are longer than usual because there are so many acquisitions that have happened over the years. Besides, it's the holidays and you have plenty of time for quizzes, right?.
As always, answers appear on the last page. Most of the answers will have links to EE Times articles about the acquisition in question. I'll start you off easy, but the questions will get harder.
1. Which company acquired National Semiconductor in 2011?
- Fairchild
- Analog Devices
- Texas instruments
- Burr-Brown
- Maxim Integrated
- STMicroelectronics