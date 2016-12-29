Breaking News
Friday Quiz: Acquired Companies, Part 2

Given the endless supply of acquisitions, here are ten more. Which do you remember?

Last week, we brought you nine questions about acquisitions in the electronics industry. This week, we top that with ten questions.

As always, answers appear on the last page. Most of the answers will have links to EE Times articles about the acquisition in question.

1. Which company tried to acquire International Rectifier, but failed?

  1. Texas Instruments
  2. Motorola
  3. Analog Devices
  4. Intersil
  5. Vishay
  6. Hitachi
  7. Infineon Technologies
  8. NEC

