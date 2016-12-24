Your Year in Review, Unsung Hero
12/27/2016 00:00 AM EST
What are, for you, the big moments of 2016, the year's greatest unsung hero, and the stories that EE Times should write in 2017?
In this last week of 2016, we are being flooded with retrospectives and predictions for the year that’s ending and the one yet to come. Your own perspective is perhaps the most important of all.
I invite you to spend a few moments to reflect both on what were, for you, the most impactful moments of the past 12 months and what you expect will be the big changes to come in the next year. Then, in a few words, share your thoughts in the comment thread below this story.
It’s important work. We all need to capture the lessons we have learned and set our direction for the future.
Last week, I tried to sum up the past year in computing to get some perspective on what to anticipate. Reflecting on that article, I see ahead in 2017:
- A battle between ASICs, GPUs, and FPGAs to run emerging workloads in artificial intelligence
- A race to create the first generation of 5G silicon
- Continued efforts to define new memories that have meaningful impact
- New players trying to take share in the huge market for smartphones
- An emerging market for VR gaining critical mass
This week, I’ll post a similar retrospective of the year in the Internet of Things, or what we used to call the embedded market. Stay tuned.
Clearly, the semiconductor industry’s consolidation is sending out powerful repercussions across all markets, especially IoT. The year began with Broadcom and Avago consummating their big marriage with $300 million in cuts. It ended with Qualcomm bidding for the newly merged NXP/Freescale. In between, Microchip gobbled up Atmel and Micrel, and Analog Devices bid for Linear Technology — just to name a few of the biggest deals.
It will take all of 2017 and more for the dust to settle, in part because these are big deals and in part because they are likely to inspire more of the same.
Amid all the sound and fury of the past year’s headlines, it’s important to look for what’s missing. That’s why I also ask you to share your thoughts on unsung heroes of 2016.
One of our business managers at EE Times likes to talk about ways that engineers do good in the world. It’s an important subject that too often is overlooked.
We used to say at EE Times that engineers are the ones designing the future. You also do the necessary work of making sure that the trains run on time, be they data packets on a network or electrons in a microprocessor. And sometimes you just plan to make the world a better place.
This year, I heard the story of an engineer named Evert Bopp. Circumstances pulled him into creating a volunteer organization that brings electricity and internet access into disaster zones and refugee camps.
I look forward to hearing about your big moments of 2016, your expectations for 2017, and some of the unsung heroes in your world.