Friday Quiz: Acquired Companies, Part 3
2/3/2017 00:06 AM EST
2 comments post a comment
So many companies have been swallowed. Can you remember these?
While researching the acquisitions for this series of quizzes, I came to realize that the only thing that's constant in electronics business is essentially nothing at all. Think of all the companies that are gone, even just in semiconductors. Sure, a few longtime giants have survived and some have become giants, and these three quizzes don’t even mention the impending acquisition of Linear Technology by Analog Devices.
As always, answers appear on the last page. Most of the answers will have links to EE Times articles about the acquisition in question. Many of the images used in these three parts come from EDN print issues that "acquired" some months ago.
1. Which company acquired Temic Semiconductor?
- Vishay
- Analog Devices
- Texas Instruments
- National Semiconductor
- Philips
- Fujitsu
- Toshiba
- None of the above