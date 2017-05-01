CES: Still a Semiconductor Showcase
1/5/2017 00:00 AM EST
Consumer electronics depends on a variety of analog techniques, not always obvious on colorful 4K TV screens. Among CES exhibitors, it will be wearables that consistently demonstrate their mettle, providing accurate and sensitive signal-conditioning circuits, low power consumption, a versatile development tools.
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), on this week in Las Vegas, can be something of a Rorschach test for an industry analyst. If you’re a business reporter, you see TVs (lots of TVs), home automation controls, and new-fangled cars: Things you buy today. If you’re a professional geek, you see virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platforms, maybe increasingly humanoid robots. If you’re a semiconductor analyst, you beg your management for a travel allotment, and book yourself into the rattiest motel on the Strip. (You know: the ones next to the casinos with one-dollar blackjack tables.)
Actually, I haven’t been to CES for years. In my shop, the TV analyst would get to go. The laptop computer guy would go. The cell phone authority would go. But, if you look at consumer product revenues, would you send a semiconductor analyst? An ANALOG semiconductor analyst? EE Times readers can easily imagine the amount of analog technology goes into the so-called smart home or the so-called connected car.
View of CES from 30,000 feet
Fortune magazine’s rather conservative list of what with likely be shown at CES, reflecting the latest in cell phones, laptop computers, and very large flat panels — mostly things we’ve been long used to seeing at CES. This year, gaging by the advanced press, we’ll be devoting more attention to self-driving and internet-connected cars, increasingly human-like robots, and gateways for the automated home.
- New Televisions — Watch for very bright, high-resolutions screens, Fortune’s Don Reisinger advises. The OLED screens will enable new brightness levels, and very thin screens. (LG will be showing a variety 4K a screens, including one that could be rolled-up.)
- Smart home gadgets and gateways are on the list of CES demonstrations you should catch, Fortune adds. The Amazon Echo and the Google Home connects your home to the Internet, enabling you to discover new information, more toys and gateways by simply talking to a desktop cylinder. The possibility of commanding your house to do something remotely for you — like “turn up the heat” — may encourage chefs to ask the portal for new recipes or scare the living daylights out of people worrying about their Internet privacy.
- Smart car technology — Self driving cars and improved automotive entertainment system may occupy our time and attention on your way to the office. Chrysler in fact will be showing a user configurable Android engine in the console of its Model 300 sedan. (Faraday Future may show an electric car competitive with Tesla’s, though reports suggest the startup is running low on cash.) What will be interesting to see is improvements in home audio and streaming technology by companies like Harman and Roku will make it from home into the car.
- Something not likely to attract attention, according to Fortune: Apple will not exhibit at CES, opting instead for its own showcase (e.g. Mac World). Samsung, behaving like a dog with its tail between its legs after a series of battery fires in the Galaxy Note 7, will not likely use CES to introduce the Galaxy S8, Fortune projects.
I Robot
Not mentioned in the Fortune magazine preview, but expected to have a presence at the show, will be virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) displays, and new robots. “Expressive Sophia,” developed by Hanson Robotics, was one of the most impressive bots of 2016, and is expected to make an equally impressive appearance, according to CNET. Sophia has a very human-like face, and is capable of emulating a wide range of human-like emotions.
Acceptance of robotics is different this year than in previous years where a clever robot would be used to draw an audience into an exhibitor’s booth to show them a new product. This year the robot IS the product, says IHS analyst Dinesh Kithany.
Also different is the applications the robots are used for. The robots can help with specific tasks that humans would not like to perform (not just Roomba vacuum cleaners) but also perform a variety of necessary tasks associated with a specific setting. For example, robots can provide physical help (say, lifting elderly bedridden patients in a nursing home). The proliferation of robots (all types), according to IHS is likely to grow from 13 million in 2015 to 13 million in 2020.
Like Fortune, CNET identified similar trends to watch for at CES as well as singling out products. The CNET list includes a proliferation of smart home technology devices, voice assistants and IoT portals, self-driving cars, and (yes) bigger-brighter TVs. CNET actually spent a bit more time identifying computing and gaming platforms, including Intel’s 7th-generation Core-I series. According to CNET, the Kaby Lake processor walks back on some of the power-saving features of the previous Skylake processor, in favor ― gamers take note ― of a bit more processing muscle.
A less technical trend, CNET recommends watching the proliferation of Chinese brand products (led by Xiaomi and Huawei) and the extended conversations between the tech community and the administration of Donald Trump. The relationship, political pundits observe, is, at best, uncertain.