Friday Quiz: Bluetooth Low Energy
1/6/2017 00:03 AM EST
0 comments post a comment
BLE improves on the original Bluetooth by adding a burst mode. Test your knowledge on BLE in this quiz.
Bluetooth, that short-range wireless communication technology used to connect devices, has a low-energy version call Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). It's main purpose is the let devices communicate in short bursts, only when data actually needs to pass from one device to another. That cuts power usage so devices can last for years on a battery. BLE is used extensively in IoT devices that may send data once in a while or only when an event occurs. That is, you won't see BLE used in a Bluetooth speaker where you're likely sending an audio stream.
This week's quiz questions come from Designing for Bluetooth Low Energy Applications by Mikko Savolainen of Silicon Labs. As always, answers appear on the last page.
1. The BLE physical layer operates in the 2.4 GHz ISM band. It uses how many channels?
- 10
- 20
- 30
- 40
- 50
- 60
- 70
- 80