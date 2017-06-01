Dining with Analog Stars
Meet the Analog Aficionados. They are a group of engineers, technicians, students, inventors, scientists, educators and so many more that meets annually at David's Restaurant in Santa Clara, CA.
Analog electronics includes power, wireless/RF/Microwave, interface, amplifiers, data converters, references, MEMS and Sensors and so much more. Since our universe is composed of and sensed in analog by humans and electronic circuitry, this very diverse and complex discipline must be clearly understood before attempting to create virtually any electronics design.
Attendees range from college students in age all the way up to icons of the electronic industry from the early days of electrical and electronics engineering. They meet as 'Analog Aficionados' in an informal annual gathering of people in the analog electronics field, along with their friends, relatives and other guests. There is no formal program for the dinner.
Here are two placemats made originally by Paul Rako that highlighted some of the regular attendees and their bios/interests at recent dinners:
Analog engineers, students and technicians can join us for the annual Analog Aficionados dinner, to be held this year on Sunday, February 5, 2017, at David’s Restaurant in Santa Clara from 5:00 to 9:00 PM, 5151 Stars and Stripes Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95054.
The official Analog Aficionados web site is Analog Aficionados. Sponsors for the 2017 event are: Analog Devices, Linear Systems, Linear Technology, Maxim Integrated, Texas Instruments and EDN, Planet Analog and EETimes. Please let me know if your company would like to sponsor Analog Aficionados. All money goes directly to food at David’s, and as in the past we’ll have a cash bar.
