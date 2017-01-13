Breaking News
Friday Quiz: Phase-Locked Loops

PLLs have become a mainstay in RF and digital designs.

The phase-locked loop (PLL) came into existence around 1932 but only gained in importance in the 1970s. Since, then, it's become a staple in communications systems design, both in the analog (RF) and digital (clock) domains. PLLs are often used to generate RF carriers at precise frequencies. They also find use for generating clocks on digital boards. In high-speed serial applications, PLLs are used to extract clocks from data streams and they help to reduce jitter.

Today's questions come from several sources:

1. The diagram below shows the most basic form of PLL. Each block is assigned a letter. Which of the following is the correct assignment a PLL's basic functions? The first block descriptor corresponds to block A, the second, to block B, and so on.

  1. Phase detector, voltage-controlled oscillator, frequency divider, loop filter.
  2. Loop filter, frequency divider, phase detector, voltage-controlled oscillator.
  3. Phase detector, loop filter, voltage-controlled oscillator, frequency divider.
  4. Frequency divider, voltage-controlled oscillator, loop filter, phase detector.
  5. Phase detector, voltage-controlled oscillator, frequency divider, loop filter.
  6. Voltage-controlled oscillator, phase detector, loop filter, frequency divider.

