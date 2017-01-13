Friday Quiz: Phase-Locked Loops
PLLs have become a mainstay in RF and digital designs.
The phase-locked loop (PLL) came into existence around 1932 but only gained in importance in the 1970s. Since, then, it's become a staple in communications systems design, both in the analog (RF) and digital (clock) domains. PLLs are often used to generate RF carriers at precise frequencies. They also find use for generating clocks on digital boards. In high-speed serial applications, PLLs are used to extract clocks from data streams and they help to reduce jitter.
Today's questions come from several sources:
- Phase-Locked Loop Basics," a book exerpt available from Techonline.
- Demystifying the PLL, an EDN article by Antonio De Lima Fernandes
- Phase-Locked Loops with Applications, lecture notes from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
- Tracking PLL design through the decades, part 1 and part 2, an EDN article by Jeff Golloway and Andrew Cole.
- Clock Management with PLLs and DLLs, an EE Times article by Bob Kirk
1. The diagram below shows the most basic form of PLL. Each block is assigned a letter. Which of the following is the correct assignment a PLL's basic functions? The first block descriptor corresponds to block A, the second, to block B, and so on.
- Phase detector, voltage-controlled oscillator, frequency divider, loop filter.
- Loop filter, frequency divider, phase detector, voltage-controlled oscillator.
- Phase detector, loop filter, voltage-controlled oscillator, frequency divider.
- Frequency divider, voltage-controlled oscillator, loop filter, phase detector.
- Voltage-controlled oscillator, phase detector, loop filter, frequency divider.