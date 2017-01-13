Using FPGAs in Mobile Heterogeneous Computing Architectures
1/13/2017 05:40 PM EST
Since "context-aware" systems must be "always on" to track changes in the environment, these capabilities represent a potentially significant drain on system power.
Today's mobile systems are more intelligent than ever. As users demand more functionality, designers are continually adding to a growing list of embedded sensors. Image sensors support functions such as gesture and facial recognition, eye tracking, proximity, depth, and movement perception. Health sensors monitor the user's EKG, EEG, EMG, and temperature. Audio sensors add voice recognition, phrase detection, and location-sensing services.
Many of these same devices now offer "context-aware" subsystems that allow the system to initiate highly advanced, task-enhancing decisions without prompting the user. For example, temperature, chemical, infrared, and pressure sensors can evaluate safety risks and track a user's health in dangerous environments. Precision image sensors and ambient light sensors can boost image resolution and display readability automatically as environmental conditions change.
These new capabilities have a significant impact on system design. To optimize decision-making, these devices must collect, transfer, and analyze data as quickly as possible. The faster the system responds, the more accurately it can adapt to rapidly changing conditions. Furthermore, since "context-aware" systems must be "always on" to track changes in the environment, these new capabilities represent a potentially significant drain on system power.
To address this problem, a growing number of developers are adopting Mobile Heterogeneous Computing (MHC) architectures. As the name implies, heterogeneous architectures employ different types of processors. Instead of using just a single CPU or GPU, a heterogeneous architecture might add an ASIC or FPGA to perform highly dedicated processing tasks.
One of the primary reasons system designers are moving to MHC is the ability it gives developers to move repetitive computation tasks to the most efficient processing resources so as to lower power consumption. For example, one key distinction between GPUs, CPUs, and FPGAs is how they process data. GPUs and CPUs typically operate in a serial fashion, performing one calculation after another. If a designer wants to reduce system latency to respond to sensor inputs in real-time, he or she must accelerate the system clock and, in the process, increase power consumption. FPGAs, on the other hand, enable a system to perform calculations in parallel, which -- in turn -- reduces power consumption, particularly in compute-intensive repetitive applications.
The fact that FPGAs have, thus far, been used sparingly for these tasks can be attributed to a common misconception -- many designers think of FPGAs as relatively large devices. However, this is not necessarily the case. Lattice Semiconductor, for example, offers FPGAs as small as 1.96 mm2. These compact devices feature a relatively small number of I/Os. But in some applications that's all a designer needs. For example, few I/Os are required to merge a couple of microphones for a beam forming application. Today, designers can find FPGAs that range from 1.96 mm
Low-density FPGAs offer a number of other advantages in the current generation of intelligent systems. The rapid proliferation of sensors and displays in today's mobile devices presents new challenges from an I/O interface perspective. Designers must integrate sensors and displays with a growing diversity of interfaces, including legacy systems using proprietary or custom solutions. In many cases, designers can use low-density FPGAs or programmable ASSPs built around an FPGA fabric to aggregate data from multiple sensors onto a single bus or bridge between multiple disparate interfaces. With their reprogrammable I/Os, these FPGAs are capable of supporting a wide variety of bridging, buffering, and display applications. The recent emergence and rapid adoption of low cost MIPI interfaces such as CSI-2 and DSI has helped simplify this task.
Data is an increasingly valuable commodity in today's "context-aware" systems. More than ever before, systems rely on a rapidly expanding array of sensors to support an ever-growing list of functions. But data is only useful if can be captured, transferred, and analyzed quickly and efficiently. By utilizing the latest advances in I/O from the mobile computing market and MIPI together with the inherent advantages of low density programmable logic in MHC architectures, designers can optimize their systems' ability to collect, transfer, and analyze this key resource.
