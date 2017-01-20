Breaking News
Blog

Friday Quiz: Specifying Power Supplies, Part 1

NO RATINGS

How should you specify your next bench or system power supply? Find out through these questions.

Just about every electronic circuit needs DC power. Indeed, you need to provide sufficient voltage and current, but there's more. Today's signals also need clean power with power supplies that can handle things such as inrush current.

Craig Frahm, Marketing Communications Manager at Ametek Programmable Power, sent eight questions that test your knowledge of who to specify a power supply. Four appear here with the remainder coming next week. Yes, only four questions this week and next—you're getting off easy. As always, best answers appear on the last page.

1. How can you ensure that you'll have the correct AC input power available when you install a power supply in your production environment?

  1. Just plug the supply into a 120 VAC wall outlet (unless, of course, you’re planning on using a power supply over 1,500 W or 1,500 VA).
  2. Make sure you have access to a 220 VAC single-phase power (unless, of course, you have very high power requirements, in which case you’ll need to supply three-phase power).
  3. Always consult with the facilities management staff to determine the type of input power available in the lab on the production floor so you can purchase a power supply with the right input power configuration.

To Page 2

Page 1 / 5 Next >
View Comments: Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
David_Ashton_EC
User Rank
CEO
25%?? Huh!!
David_Ashton_EC   1/20/2017 5:48:01 PM
NO RATINGS
Would've aced it but I put 50% in Q2.  I'd still stick to that, unless it's a very high and known steady load.  For small power supplies, whether linear or switching, running them close to max load is asking for trouble, usually early failure, and the extra investment in a bit more capacity will repay itself in reliability,

Andy_I
User Rank
Author
Question 3 choices
Andy_I   1/20/2017 2:30:31 PM
NO RATINGS
In question 3, what's the difference between choices (b) and (d)?

And, what's the difference between (c) and (e)?

Datasheets.com Parts Search

185 million searchable parts
(please enter a part number or hit search to begin)
Like Us on Facebook
EE Times on Twitter
EE Times Twitter Feed
Design West
DesignCon
ARM Techcon