Friday Quiz: Specifying Power Supplies, Part 1
1/20/2017 00:03 AM EST
2 comments post a comment
How should you specify your next bench or system power supply? Find out through these questions.
Just about every electronic circuit needs DC power. Indeed, you need to provide sufficient voltage and current, but there's more. Today's signals also need clean power with power supplies that can handle things such as inrush current.
Craig Frahm, Marketing Communications Manager at Ametek Programmable Power, sent eight questions that test your knowledge of who to specify a power supply. Four appear here with the remainder coming next week. Yes, only four questions this week and next—you're getting off easy. As always, best answers appear on the last page.
1. How can you ensure that you'll have the correct AC input power available when you install a power supply in your production environment?
- Just plug the supply into a 120 VAC wall outlet (unless, of course, you’re planning on using a power supply over 1,500 W or 1,500 VA).
- Make sure you have access to a 220 VAC single-phase power (unless, of course, you have very high power requirements, in which case you’ll need to supply three-phase power).
- Always consult with the facilities management staff to determine the type of input power available in the lab on the production floor so you can purchase a power supply with the right input power configuration.