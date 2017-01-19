Breaking News
Alexa: Secret Agent or Double-Agent?

I'm now sufficiently intrigued with Amazon Echo and Google Home. But when it comes to an actual purchase, I'm still on the fence. What about you?

Maybe it’s just me. The idea of having “machines” constantly listening to me in the privacy of my living room, bedroom, kitchen or — God forbid — the bathroom? It freaks me out.

Introducing Nvidia Spot
When Nvidia’s CEO Jen-Hsun Huang introduced in his keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show something called “Nvidia Spot,” a small artificial intelligence microphone designed to “extend intelligent control throughout the house,” as he put it, I did a double-take. “Did he just say ‘Nvidia Spy?’ ”

At CES, we also learned that Alexa isn’t just for the Amazon Echo anymore. With the help of Alexa Voice Services, any developer can now add the Amazon virtual assistant to their device; Google's letting developers do the same with Google Assistant.

In short, even if I don't want a microphone eavesdropping on me, I may no longer have a choice.

Building blocks of Google's Conversation Action (Source: Google)
This is the new norm the industry was trumpeting at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Hardware suppliers, software designers and service providers are enamored with the power of AI. The next big thing is AI data centers fully equipped to collect, learn and analyze data, transforming all that eavesdropped data into “information.”

Who am I to judge?
As I reported from the show floor, we face a future in which convenience trumps privacy and the suspension of disbelief breeds insecurity. It struck me that practically everyone is willing to go along without much questioning the consequences.

Who am I to judge? The new generation of kids, as I learned recently, don’t memorize the multiplication tables in school. Why bother when you can just Google: “Hey Google, what’s 5 times 7?” If I were a 7-year-old today, I might consider Google Home my best friend.

I’ve been looking for actual data on how consumers perceive the emerging market of voice-enabled digital assistants like Amazon Echo and Google Home.

What I found is a survey result from Accenture, in a report called Dynamic Digital Consumers. Between October and November 2016, Accenture did a questionnaire survey with approximately 26,000 consumers in 26 countries.

The survey found that only 4 percent of respondents own a voice-enabled digital assistant. While that seems like a very small portion of the population, two-thirds (65 percent) of owners said they use the device regularly. Accenture interpreted this as “showing strong acceptance of this new technology.”

Actually, voice assistants on smartphones are also becoming popular, “as the AI technology powering these services has improved dramatically,” wrote Accenture. “Younger consumers are leading the adoption, with more than four in five (84 percent) of 14-to-17 year olds saying they either use this technology today or are interested in doing so.”

The survey also found that consumers are willing to embrace a wide array of potential AI-powered, personalized services, with a majority interested in personal health assistants (cited by 60 percent), smart trip assistants (59 percent) and entertainment advisors (51 percent).

The findings confirm a wide-open market for vendors to add a layer of voice-enabled AI features to every new device.

However, I’m puzzled. Why ask machines questions when we have family members, friends, teachers and colleagues to answer them?

DeeJee0
User Rank
Author
Re: I've got three
DeeJee0   1/21/2017 8:32:00 AM
NO RATINGS
"The reverse-sales ploy that someone mentioned strikes me as counterproductive for the seller. Raising the price because they know I like something would actually drive me away as a customer."

Differentiated pricing already is common practice. I've seen it demonstrated. For now, it's mostly based on what device you use. Using a smartphone versus a PC makes the most often a difference in price. For travelling for example the marketeers believe you are less likely to buy a holiday package from your smartphone as users of smartphones spent less time per page and therefore you'll often find better offers on your smartphone to entice you to a quick decision.

Other practices are differentiated pricing based on previous buying history (on one site mainly, but not limited to), low cost versus luxuruous browsing device...

As it's really personnalised and prices of many goods fluctuate already a lot on websites even if you surf daily from the same device to the same site, it's quite hard to catch.

JackS063
User Rank
Rookie
Alexa vs Google Home have both
JackS063   1/21/2017 5:35:07 AM
NO RATINGS

The problem for Alexa is the foundation difference. Google built theirs based on inference and NOT commands. So with Google Home you just talk naturally and say what you want. Wife can say it one way and I a completely different way and get the same result.

We have had the Echo since it was launched and now have several of the Google Homes. We keep the Echo in the kitchen and then Google Homes in our bedroom and then the kids have their in their bedrooms.

My fav feature right now is the ability to stay warm under the covers and control the TV. Just started working last week without me adding a skill or anything.

Actually wife discoverd when watching a movie and kid walked into our room. Not sure if she was joking as she now does in situation that Google Home is NOT available. So like sitting at a traffic light she will say "hey google change light green". She said "hey google pause" and the movie paused. When kid left she said "hey google rewind" and it went back some set amount.

The Echo is a great piece of technology but the Google Home is just different as it seems to have more of a brain inside.

 

rwehri
User Rank
Author
Alexa, buy paper towels...okay, that will be $18.50
rwehri   1/21/2017 2:53:42 AM
NO RATINGS
That's the email thread that Amazon sent out.  Like I'm going to pay $18.50 for paper towels.  What will Alexa do?  Send me a truck load of paper towels?  Or do I get the one gold plated version that stands 1.5 cm above the table?  I can't even believe that Amazon's marketing let that slip through the cracks.  I have completely quit using Alexa for any purpose whatsoever.  The absurdity of it all.

jnissen
User Rank
Author
A Dinosaur
jnissen   1/20/2017 6:13:28 PM
Do I want one of these in my home? No thanks.

BinaryJudy
User Rank
Author
Good luck...
BinaryJudy   1/20/2017 2:15:27 PM
NO RATINGS
being a secret agent Google. I got a Google Home as a Christmas gift and I like it. It's fun and can be incredibly useful. It has a microphone mute function, which you can activate with your voice, which is nice, but is it really not listening??? LOL. I think it's probably not listening, but I haven't done any investigating. I started my post with a good luck to Google because I have mine sitting on my entertainment center right next to my TV, and the mic is mostly on. So, I would have to imagine they'd have a hard time sifting through and/or keeping all of that audio data. What if I am watching a show where they are talking about terrorists or something? You know some shows will have clear speaking. If I played "Ok Google" through my TV I'm almost certain it would be received (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZfCfTYZJWtI&feature=youtu.be). The best part is, even with my TV volume set to a decent level, if I speak loud and clearly enough the Home will still pick up my request. I've given Google and Amazon the benefit of the doubt on privacy. I don't have anything to hide and if they are listening then have fun listening to my TV.

perl_geek
User Rank
Author
Walls and ears
perl_geek   1/20/2017 1:47:16 PM
Who needs Big Brother or the Stasi, when the proles are falling over themselves to expose their lives by recording them on Facebook, chatting with their thermostats, and installing apps on cellphones that disgorge their location and entire contents to someone in China?

TonyTib
User Rank
Author
Re: Xfinity Voice Command.
TonyTib   1/20/2017 1:29:45 PM
NO RATINGS
Well, at least my kids are having to memorize the times table -- no calculators or smart phones allowed at school

TonyTib
User Rank
Author
Re: Google Home is my hands-free kitchen radio
TonyTib   1/20/2017 1:28:31 PM
NO RATINGS
Google home might have AI, but it doesn't have real knowledge: going from Bach (baroque) to Debussy (impressionist) doesn't make sense if you have real knowlege of classical music.


BTW, I don't remember if Don Knuth (of Stanford CS fame) loved Bach, but I do remember that he has a pipe organ in his home :)

rohs compliant
User Rank
Author
Xfinity Voice Command.
rohs compliant   1/20/2017 1:04:57 PM
NO RATINGS
Xfinity's Voice Command works great, from my experience. That's about all I want as far as AI in my house. But I know more is coming whether I like it or not. It's the future. As the technology develops it will be a boon to our industry. Heck, Amazon is in the process of renting up to 200k S.F. of office and research space in the Boston area. Much of it will be dedicated to furthering research for their speech recognition AI technology. It' here it's going to keep growing. It does scare me to learn, from this article, that some schools are no longer teaching the multiplication tables. Being able to work out a math problem in one's brain and on paper is a great way to exercise the brain. Next they will be taught NOT to read. I see a dumming down even further of our scoiety. These are the pro's and con's of hitch hiking.....

MWagner_MA
User Rank
Author
Re: Voice recognition
MWagner_MA   1/20/2017 12:37:10 PM
NO RATINGS
While I wouldn't normally buy such an item (it was a gift), I have to say I am very impressed with the readability of its voice recognition.  that isn't the limiting factor for this product - it is the depth of the AI, and its resources.  It also doesn't have a "memory".  If Alexa tells you about a phone number, then ask to repeat the last number, it doesn't know what you are asking - you have to repeat the entire request.  It is still a "toy" I wouldn't pay for however.

Page 1 / 2   >   >>
