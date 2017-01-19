Breaking News
The Future of FPGAs and the Coming Data Avalanche Per Forbes

By 2020 it's predicted that there will be as many as 50 billion devices connected to the Internet, each of which will be generating data.

In association with Intel, Forbes Insights -- the strategic research and thought leadership practice of Forbes Media -- has just released a report titled The Coming Data Avalanche -- And How We'll Handle It (How Increases in Data and Intel's Acquisition of Altera Will Impact the Semiconductor Industry).

The underlying premise of this report is that, by 2020 (which is only three years away at the time of this writing) it's predicted that there will be as many as 50 billion devices connected to the Internet. With sensors being embedded in everything, we will have access to an enormous amount of data, but the shear quantities of data will render it useless unless we find some way to tame it.

Forbes engaged with Intel to survey more than 300 CTOs (chief technology officers) and system architects to understand their computing environments, their future plans, and how they expect to accommodate these higher performance needs.

The report explores such topics as where the data flood is happening now; how the exponential increase in data generation will impact the future; whether the cloud is the best place for the data; "Edge" versus "Fog" computing; when you should filter, aggregate, or discard your data, and how Intel’s acquisition of Altera will impact data management, the semiconductor industry, and system development.

Not surprisingly, Intel makes more than a token appearance in this report, but that doesn't detract from the fact that it contains a lot of useful information. Click Here to access a free copy of this report.

— Max Maxfield, Editor of All Things Fun & Interesting Circle me on Google+

