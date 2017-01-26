Breaking News
MRAM Gains More Steam

Spin Transfer Technologies' delivery of functional MRAM samples is one more indication of emerging memory technology's momentum.

Fremont, Calif.-based Spin Transfer Technologies Inc. (STT) announced this week that it has delivered samples of its spin transfer torque MRAM to unidentified customers in North America and Asia.

The delivery of samples by a chip vendor to potential customers is a rather standard procedure in the semiconductor industry, and STT last year announced publicly that it would begin sampling in the first quarter of this year. However, this announcement carries some significance for several reasons.

First, MRAM, or magneto-resistive random access memory, has been in development since the 1990s. It is one of a group of several emerging technologies that have been considered candidates for next-generation memory to replace the semiconductor industry’s stalwarts such as DRAM and NAND flash, which are facing serious scaling challenges as the industry moves to smaller nodes.

MRAM has long held promise as a replacement for SRAM, DRAM and flash, but to date only one company, Everspin Technologies, has shipped working MRAM product. Everspin first started shipping MRAM when it was still part of Freescale back in 2006 and claims to have shipped more than 60 million MRAM devices. Last August, Everspin became the first vendor to announce it was sampling MRAM with perpendicular magnetic tunnel junctions (pMTJs), considered by all vendors developing MRAM to offer the best scalability, shape dependence and magnetic scalability.

STT said its samples feature 80nm pMTJs. The company has previously said it has created pMTJs as small as 20nm at its Fremont development fab, among the smallest ever reported.

Spin torque transfer MRAM's place in the cost/performance hierarchy. Source: Spin Transfer Technologies/Objective Analysis.
The second thing of significance about the STT sampling announcement is that STT is a startup and one of a handful of firms developing MRAM. The delivery of samples—which STT stressed are “fully functional” —is an important proof point validating STT’s technology, which (to get deeper into the tech jargon) it refers to as orthogonal spin transfer MRAM.

“They are putting something out for other people to work with. That’s always a pretty significant thing for a company to do,” said Tom Coughlin, a veteran memory analyst and founder of consulting firm Coughlin Associates. He added that samples could “make or break” a company, depending on their performance.

resistion
Re: too conducting
resistion   1/26/2017 2:20:26 PM
Yes the resistance increases in the ways you suggested but the current is directly linked to the energy barrer for flipping spins, so it cannot be reduced freely, since this barrier must be high enough thermally. So voltage cannot be reduced freely either.

resistion
Re: too conducting
resistion   1/26/2017 2:15:57 PM
Yes that is one way of viewing it. But MRAM is current-driven, at least spin torque type. Higher current for higher performance.

resistion
Re: too conducting
resistion   1/26/2017 2:12:01 PM
The same current goes through transistor and MRAM in series. Before there was no MRAM, but comparable current levels through the transistor. But reducing the voltage on the MRAM indeed reduces the sensing margin.

Shinobee
Re: too conducting
Shinobee   1/26/2017 7:35:36 AM
I believe that if the voltage is decreased, then the signal will also weaken.

For example, consider an MTJ with a low "on" resistance of 100 kohm and a high "off" resistance of 200 kohms and it is placed in series with another static 100 kohm resistor.  Then we apply 3V across this MTJ and the 100kohm resistor in series.  The voltage drop across the 100 kohm resistor when the MTJ is "on" (100kohm) is 1.5V.  The voltage drop across the 100 kohm resistor when the MTJ is "off" (200kohm) is 1.0V.

So the "delta V" of the MTJ on off states when measured across the static resistor is 0.5V.  

If we had only applied 2V instead of 3, then the "delta V" drops to 0.33 and so forth.

0.5V at nanosecond scale times is kind of the minimum voltage range for modern day DRAM sense amplifiers to work properly.

Shinobee
Re: too conducting
Shinobee   1/26/2017 7:23:32 AM
Correct, it is true that MRAM's high/low resistance ratio not very good (only about 100% I think) which makes it somewhat uninteresting for low power reading.  However since it is a non volatile memory, there doesn't need to be any voltage or current applied to it until reading and writing and thus no leakage current for just "sitting there," unlike SRAM where the transistors are holding back a voltage even during non operation and source drain tunneling current is a cause of power loss.

I think the absolute resistance is dependent on the area of the Magnetic tunnel junction as well.  For example a 1 um by 1 um junction may be 300 ohm low and 600 ohm high, but if shrunk to sub 50nm, it could be a lot higher.  You can also adjust the MgO or insulator thickness of the MTJ to increase/decrease resistance too I think.

MRAM is definitely not without flaws, but it does seem to have hope.

Violoncelles
Re: too conducting
Violoncelles   1/26/2017 6:25:00 AM
Then why not reducing the voltage

resistion
too conducting
resistion   1/26/2017 2:25:26 AM
One of MRAM's banes for design is its resistance is too low, like 5Kohm, so it adds power consumption over advanced node logic.

