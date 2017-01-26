Breaking News
Blog

FPGA-Based AI System Recognizes Faces at 1,000 Images per Second

NO RATINGS

There is tremendous potential for facial recognition technology, such as informing visually impaired persons if someone they know is approaching them.

I find it difficult to believe just how fast things are moving with regard to using artificial neural networks (ANNs) and deep learning techniques (for example, see Deep learning machine vision system aids blind and visually impaired, Deep learning hits a sweet note, Machine learning platform speeds optimization of vision systems, Unlocking the power of AI for all developers, and Push-button generation of deep neural networks).

Of course, one really interesting application is to perform object detection and identification, including the really tricky task of recognizing and identifying faces in images and videos.

This sort of task benefits from the extreme parallelism offered by FPGAs. Of particular interest are Intel's current generation of FPGAs, whose hard-core DSP slices offer both fixed-point and floating-point capabilities, making them suitable for a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI) and embedded vision applications.

Intel's midrange Arria 10 FPGAs, for example, provide up to 1.5 teraflops (TFLOPs) of single-precision floating-point processing performance, 1.15 million logic elements, and more than a terabit-per-second high-speed connectivity.

Working with Intel's Programmable Solutions Group, engineers at ZTE -- a Chinese multinational telecommunications equipment and systems company headquartered in Shenzhen, Guangdong -- have used Arria 10 FPGAs to implement a cloud inferencing application using a convolutional neural network (CNN) algorithm to perform high-accuracy facial recognition on more than 1,000 images/frames per second.

(Source: Getty Images)
(Source: Getty Images)

Traditionally, facial recognition technology has been primarily of interest to law enforcement agencies, who use these systems to isolate and identify faces in crowds (at airports, for example). But there is tremendous potential for this technology in a wide variety of applications, such as informing blind and visually impaired persons if someone they know is approaching them.

See also:
Facial recognition to replace passports in Australian airports, but at what ethical cost?

Troubling study claims machine-learning algorithm predicts criminal tendency based on facial traits

Omron Face Detection Technology Fact Sheet

In the case of your humble narrator, I'm dreadfully bad at remembering names and recognizing faces. This problem is exacerbated by the fact that I attend a lot of conferences, and people are always coming up to me saying things like "Max, how are you?" And I have to dance around (conversationally-speaking), desperately trying to work out who they are and how I know them.

Based on this, I can easily envision how useful a Google Glass-type device would be if it had the ability to identify people in a crowd and present me with useful information -- possibly using bone conduction so as to leave my ears free and also prevent anyone else knowing what was going on -- like "Professor Cuthbert Dribble is approaching. You last saw him at the Embedded Conference in Copenhagen in November 2015. He loves cats and it's his turn to buy a round of beers."

How about you? What applications can you see (no pun intended) for this sort of facial identification and recognition technology?

Related posts:

— Max Maxfield, Editor of All Things Fun & Interesting Circle me on Google+

View Comments: Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Page 1 / 2   >   >>
Clive
User Rank
Author
Re: At least 2 potential buyers
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/27/2017 2:48:23 PM
NO RATINGS
@perl_geek: ...the little voice would mutter "That's so-and-so" in my ear...

Did you see my article "Deep learning machine vision system aids blind and visually impaired" ( http://ubm.io/2fcw0kf ) -- instead of whispering in your ear, it would use bone conduction -- I honestly believe this sort of technology will be with us in a few years.

perl_geek
User Rank
Author
At least 2 potential buyers
perl_geek   1/27/2017 12:42:57 PM
NO RATINGS
If one of these was wearable and not insanely expensive, it would make social occasions much less nerve-wracking for me. Knowing that the little voice would mutter "That's so-and-so" in my ear when an acquaintance came within range would save the frantic internal database search that so often happens.

The other little voice that delights in telling me "You know that person; guess their name/context" would probably resent it, though. :-)*

Clive
User Rank
Author
Re: Low-tech conference solutions
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/27/2017 12:29:02 PM
NO RATINGS
@Sean: ...The short story Norbert and the System by Timons Esaias (available online) explores this possibility in quite an amusing way....

I just did a search and found it in this The Best of Interzone anthology for only $0.01 (plus $3.99 shipping and handling LOL) -- I just ordered it -- thanks for the suggestion.

Clive
User Rank
Author
Re: Low-tech conference solutions
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/27/2017 12:24:10 PM
NO RATINGS
@Sean: ...if your name badge is hanging from a lanyard, it should be printed double-sided, so your name is always visible even if it gets flipped over...

Yes, we do this at ESC now -- that's very handy -- it seems like badges naturally want to be the wrong way round.

But when someone comes up to you shouting "Max, how good to see you," it's a bit "obvious" to try to look at his badge to work out who he is.

That reminds be of the joke that a cat always lands on its feet, and a dropped piece of buttered toast always lands butter-side down, so if you duct-tape a piece of buttered toast to th eback of a cat, it will end up hovering in mid-air.

Check out this YouTube video showing how to create a perpetual motion machine using a cat smeared with grape jelly

Clive
User Rank
Author
Re: Low-tech conference solutions
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/27/2017 12:17:42 PM
NO RATINGS
@Sean: ...First, introduce yourself with your own name...

When I first moved to the USA, it was common at the conferences I attended to just have given names on badges. When I was submitting online, I would use my given name "Clive," but thsi isn;t common in the US, so on several occasions I woudl find myself with a badge that proclaimed me as being "Olive" -- that certainly raised a few eyebrows LOL

Clive
User Rank
Author
Re: Fields subroutine
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/27/2017 12:13:56 PM
NO RATINGS
@Marc: ...I personally need as much cheering up as possible these days...

I'm sorry to hear that

I'd tell you a joke (but you'd only laugh)

Clive
User Rank
Author
Re: Fields subroutine
Clive"Max"Maxfield   1/27/2017 12:12:58 PM
NO RATINGS
@Marc: ...In recent months, I've used Youtube clips of the candy assembly line fiasco with Lucille Ball and the first two minutes of Fellini's La Dolce Vida to illustrate concepts in economics and politics...

There are some clips that will always stand out -- in the case of I Love Lucy, out of all the (100s?) episodes, that's one that will always be with me -- I remember seeing it when I was a kid and rolling on the floor with laughter (the way most people react when they read one of my more technical pieces LOL)

seantellis
User Rank
Author
Re: Low-tech conference solutions
seantellis   1/27/2017 9:04:36 AM
NO RATINGS
Also, once mnemonic spectacles become ubiquitous, not using them will be a badge of honor. The short story Norbert and the System by Timons Esaias (available online) explores this possibility in quite an amusing way.

seantellis
User Rank
Author
Re: Low-tech conference solutions
seantellis   1/27/2017 9:03:50 AM
NO RATINGS
Also, once mnemonic spectacles become ubiquitous, not using them will be a badge of honor. The short story Norbert and the System by Timons Esaias (available online) explores this possibility in quite an amusing way.

seantellis
User Rank
Author
Low-tech conference solutions
seantellis   1/27/2017 8:57:07 AM
NO RATINGS
Hi, Max - Sean Ellis here. The conference problem can largely be addressed with two much lower-tech measures. First, introduce yourself with your own name. Second, if your name badge is hanging from a lanyard, it should be printed double-sided, so your name is always visible even if it gets flipped over.

Page 1 / 2   >   >>

Datasheets.com Parts Search

185 million searchable parts
(please enter a part number or hit search to begin)
Like Us on Facebook
EE Times on Twitter
EE Times Twitter Feed
Design West
DesignCon
ARM Techcon