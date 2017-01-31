Who Would Have Predicted So Much Programmability?
1/31/2017 12:20 PM EST
It's the time of year for forecasts, inaugurations, and awards, so here is an irreverent take on some of the news over the past few weeks.
Around each year's end, we have the spectacle of industry pundits "fine tuning" their earlier semiconductor forecasts for the year about to end, coupled with their expectations for the year ahead. As late as December, some thought that 2016 would be a down year, but as Dylan McGrath recently reported, Gartner has calculated that the industry grew 1.5% during 2016, which is good news. World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) confirmed that 2015 had been a down year, so if 2016 had also ended negatively, this would have set a disappointing trend.
Call me cynical or just perverse, but I enjoy comparing results with predictions from the previous year to see how accurate they were. Back in December 2015, forecasts ranged from a decline of 3% to an increase of 4% (not as far off as in some previous years). WSTS forecast that 2016 would show a 1.6% growth, which now seems spookily accurate. However, you may recall that, by mid-2016, everything was doom-and-gloom with expectations that the 2016 number would fall by 2.4%. A stronger final quarter seems to have surprised everyone.
Now we hear that 2017 is forecast to grow between 5% and 8%, depending on who's making the prediction. This surprises me, as I've been reading the column inches devoted to lamenting how the industry is maturing and consolidating. Of course, there are lots of uncertainties that remain about the year ahead, including concerns about the slowdown in smartphone sales and the rate of decline of PC purchases. It is also difficult to predict the effects of recent massive mergers and acquisitions (M&As). The future is inherently unknowable, and -- obviously -- unforeseen events can have major impacts on any forecast. Who knows the effects of a Trump Presidency on topics like trade or repatriating overseas profits? China is also striving to build up its indigenous semiconductor industry through building new fabs and acquisitions of companies like Lattice Semiconductor. Here in the UK, we worry about the effects of Brexit on our electronics industry.
Within the semiconductor markets, there are -- of course -- always winners and losers. The prime driver for growth in 2017 is given as memory, and memory vendors are expected to enjoy large dollar increases. The spate of M&As is targeted at efficiencies of scale, R&D alignments, and streamlining of product portfolios, all of which can take time to manifest in increased sales. In contrast, it is often the medium and smaller companies that are both innovative and nimble, thereby allowing them to be faster when moving into new markets. These companies often achieve the largest percentage increases. Overall, if the 2017 forecast proves to be correct, it will add around $20B to the semiconductor market.
What's my take-away? Well it's that forecasting is more of an art form than a science, but we all need some guidance, I guess.
Bringing things closer to home, currently we're wading through the December 2016 quarterly earnings reports, and it will be fascinating to review how the FPGA vendors have performed against the wider semiconductor background. Since its acquisition by Intel in December 2015, Altera has been incorporated into the Programmable Systems Group. It will be interesting to see how it has performed in its first full year under new management.
Speaking about things programmable and innovative small companies, I found an email from last year lurking in a dark corner of my inbox. This email concerns a company called Lime Microsystems that I know well. Lime, which is linked to Intel, took the brave decision to expand from making programmable RF chips into software defined radio (SDR) boards. These include a dual radio transceiver chip and a Cyclone FPGA, and won the Frost & Sullivan 2016 Global Software Defined Radio Technology Innovation Award. F&S said Lime's SDR board won because it is "accessible at a price point with mass market potential" and "offered carrier-class performance of its full-duplex RF chain." The defining characteristic of the LimeSDR is that it is open source and is described as app-enabled, which means that users can download Linux-based code onto their PC, plug the SDR into a USB port, and create an LTE base station, a weather satellite monitor, a LoRa transceiver, or... the list is potentially endless. This board was supported through crowdfunding and attracted over 3500 pledges, so coming to a PC near you perhaps? While analysts focus on the prospects for the larger corporations, it is probable that smaller, innovative companies will outperform them in terms of percentage growth.
Once all the FPGA results are in, I'll look at the performance of each company over the last twelve months and offer my verdict. Until then, I welcome your comments and questions.
