Pai’s Deregulatory Approach Augurs FCC Overhaul
2/2/2017 01:24 PM EST
While Ajit Pai began his term as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission with a predictable deregulatory action (removing paperwork regulations for broadcasters and cable TV operators), the outlook for his future actions is less clear. The new Republican chairman leads an agency with a huge potential agenda – from cybersecurity and the Internet of Things to adoption of the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard and wireless opportunities. But as an avowed market-centric bureaucrat, Pai is likely to limit government involvement in many issue.
His role as the FCC’s 32nd chairman comes at a time when the structure of the FCC itself is being challenged. The Trump transition team has recommended plans to reduce the FCC’s role in antitrust and other regulatory actions (which could involve pending mergers such as AT&T and Time Warner) and shift some responsibilities to the Federal Trade Commission or other agencies.
Pai’s first-fortnight statements include endorsement of broadband expansion plans (mainly into rural areas) and a continued fight against robocalls. His remarks about the “autodialer” problem (which he called the #1 topic of consumer complaints to the FCC) hints at his possible approach to future issues. Pai said he will focus on industry collaboration rather than unilateral action by the Commission.
Similarly, Pai’s newly created “Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee” (BDAC) is recruiting rural Internet Service Providers and other telecom operators as well as local and state regulators and community groups into the public-private examination of how to reduce the digital divide. The wording of Pai’s statement about the need to identify “regulatory barriers to infrastructure investment and to make recommendations … on reducing and/or removing them” is not only traditional government-speak: it’s a statement of personal political intent.
Less clear is Pai’s involvement in looming policy issues such as wireless and mobile services – the core of the FCC’s mandate – as they relate to autonomous vehicles, 5G deployment and the aftermath of the current broadcast incentive spectrum auction.
Revising Net Neutrality
Initially, Pai’s focus will be on eliminating the Open Internet rules, the marquee policy of his predecessor Tom Wheeler and also a target of Congressional Republicans who want these “’net neutrality” regulations reduced or abandoned. At a think tank speech a few months ago (just after Trump’s election but before being named FCC Chair), Pai made clear his intent to “undo the mischief” of the Wheeler commission.
As he assumed the FCC gavel, Pai said that he favors an Open Internet but opposes Title II, the common carrier regimen of the current rules. His key tool is not to enforce the net neutrality rules while Congress deliberates a revised policy.
Meanwhile, it is unclear how Pai’s FCC will confront other looming, high-profile issues such as cybersecurity, which is connected in part to network neutrality.
According to some analysts, the FCC could use the Open Internet order to restrict ISPs from blocking traffic from IoT devices. At this point it's a speculative issue, given the paucity of IoT traffic, but how Pai's FCC handles enforcement of this kind of issue will give more clues about what carriers (such as Comcast, Verizon and AT&T) might be offer via their own home automation services and other data-based offerings.
Pai said last year that the FCC’s role in such cybersecurity policy is “relatively circumscribed.”
“There are other agencies that have a more well-defined space, legally speaking, and more well established expertise,” Pai said, suggesting that the FCC could perform a “consultative role” rather than “setting forth uniform rules that would apply to an entire industry.”
There is no statutory provision directing the Commission to create cybersecurity regulations, but the FCC retains broad flexibility in determining whether telecom providers are taking reasonable security actions.
Now that Pai has assumed the role of “Defense Commissioner” (each FCC member takes on specific category tasks), he’ll be responsible for representing the Commission at interagency groups dealing with homeland security, national security, emergency preparedness and disaster management.
How Pai balances government’s role in these vital functions with his hands-off perspective will be a significant gauge of his approach to other policy-making.
Downsizing and Reorganizing
All of this comes as the FCC faces its own operational challenges. With the departure of Wheeler and Jessica Rosenworcel, the other Democratic commissioner, the FCC has only three of its allotted five members: Pai plus Republican Michael O’Rielly and Democrat Mignon Clyburn. It is widely assumed that FCC appointments are relatively low on the Trump administration’s agenda, with an expectation that Congress won’t get around to approving new commissioners until summer. Given the highly politicized nature of the FCC in recent years (with constant 3-2 decisions along party lines), there are plenty of questions about whether Pai can bring unity to the agency.
It was well known that Pai, an eloquent and forceful advocate, had personal as well as political disagreements with Wheeler’s style. For example, no one yet knows whether Pai will open up the Commission’s routine of distributing rulemaking and other policy proposals well before decision deadlines; he often criticized Wheeler’s last-minute approach to sharing the policy agenda.
At a recent Washington policy conference that examined the FCC’s role, panelists acknowledged that the agency is ripe for a reorganization that reflects the growing overlap of activities that affect multiple bureaus: “the convergence of all kinds of Internet Protocol technologies," as one speaker put it.
Pai, who spent two years as a Verizon staff attorney handling competition, regulatory and broadband issues, is well versed on Capitol Hills and Washington maneuvers. After Verizon, he spent most of eight years moving between legal counsel roles for Senate committees, the Justice Department, private legal practice and the FCC’s Office of General Counsel before being named to a Republican seat to the Commission by former President Obama.
In his first week as Chairman, Pai summarized his objectives for the years ahead: “modernizing" regulations and removing “unnecessary or counterproductive regulations."
Worthy goals, but very broad in a tumultuous political period.
-- Gary Arlen, president of Arlen Communications LLC, a Washington-area research and analysis firm, has closely tracked FCC and other regulatory/legislative issues affecting tech/media/telecom since the reign of FCC “Chairman-for-Life” Richard Wiley.