RFID Sensors on the Rise
2/6/2017 08:00 AM EST
0 comments post a comment
RFID is moving beyond wireless identification alone to wireless sensing of parameters such as temperature, humidity and much more.
RFID is booming and now accounts for the largest number of silicon integrated circuits made of any one particular type. In addition to more than 20% growth over the next few years, there is much more to come.
Communication protocols, such as NFC or UHF Gen 2, are now being employed to transfer sensor data in addition to identification data. In some cases the RFID IC has a sensor built in, in other cases the RFID IC bridges to a sensor platform through an I2C connection, or in other cases sensing films are added to existing RFID labels to alter their radio frequency responses based on sensed parameter.
Interest in RFID sensors has risen greatly over the last two years, with over 40 companies now supplying RFID sensors, according to a study from IDTechEx Research. This is partly due to the rise in the general RFID market, with vendors exploring new opportunities to leverage their existing investments and customer bases.
A new breed of RFID sensors are making prior products seem limited in performance and expensive by comparison. Combined with innovations in flexible batteries, printed sensors and antennas and wider deployment of RFID reader infrastructure, the opportunity for RFID sensors will grow to $120 million in 2022 and $980 million in 2027, our study estimates.
RFID sensors target a gap in the sensor market. The lowest cost type of sensors used for temperature, gas and other parameters are non-electronic chemical-based indicators. They usually change color when a parameter has been sensed, often showing the cumulative effect over a period of time. Thus they require no reader infrastructure and cost a few cents each for the simplest versions, up to a dollar or more for more sophisticated versions such as freeze indicators.
Over half a billion of these sensors are sold annually. They are effective and cheap but do not provide details of when an excursion occurred. They often have to be transported and stored in special conditions to prevent pre-activation.
On the other side is the established data logger business, worth about $500 million annually. These are boxes of electronics with varying options, most include displays and are read through a physical connection such as USB rather than being wireless, although wirelessly read versions are becoming more common. They are used in a multitude of applications but mostly as proof of some excursion in the supply chain.
For example, insurance companies often mandate data loggers so they can prove when/why a temperature breach occurred. Most require calibration before each use or the data is not deemed valid. The analytics is proprietary to each company. Prices for the loggers typically range from $30-$50 with more than half of the revenue coming from aspects such as the sensor calibration and analytic services, we estimate.
RFID sensors fit in the middle of these two offerings. They are digital wireless sensors that can mostly be read by standard RFID readers, but some types are proprietary. Many different choices exist, from battery-less versions that can only record sensor data when a reader is held near them.
Most RFID sensors have a power source on the tag so that they can take sensor readings outside of being powered by an RFID reader. These will overlap in terms of addressable markets with conventional data loggers, providing a lower cost easier to read alternative,
In addition, RFID sensors merged with bio sensors can, for example, detect poisons or explosives to a few parts per billion. They are so sensitive they can detect milk spoiling when the sensor is on the outside of the package. However, they require proprietary and currently expensive readers.
--Raghu Das is chief executive of IDTechEx Research.