Fun Things at DesignCon 2017
2/7/2017 03:00 PM EST
DesignCon is a serious engineering conference, but fun things do happen there.
DesignCon 2017 took place last week at the Santa Clara Convention Center. This annual event draws some top-notch engineers from the world of signal and power integrity. They come to learn the latest in high-speed signal technology through panel discussions, technical sessions, and demonstrations. Everywhere you look, you see eye diagrams, but in 2017, I found some fun things in the hallways and at the exhibits.
This year, the conference organizers hired Kingman Ink to draw posters from panel sessions and keynote addresses. What's so impressive is how Kelly Kingman drew the posters on the fly without knowing what was coming next and without an understanding of the content. Here's the poster under construction during the DesignCon Engineer of the Year panel discussion on February 2nd.
As the discussion continued, Kelly kept going.
The discussion turned to teaching young engineers. I asked 2015 Engineer of the Year Eric Bogatin about young people shying away from engineering because of the math. Kelly picked up on that. Here's a close-up.
Click here to see the other on-the-fly posters.DesignCon 2017 also featured The Museum of Interesting Things, a traveling roadshow of technology. The Museum's display in the exhibit hall featured items ranging from a toy saxophone to an Apple Newton.
