REGISTER | LOGIN
Breaking News
Blog

Fun Things at DesignCon 2017

NO RATINGS

DesignCon is a serious engineering conference, but fun things do happen there.

DesignCon 2017 took place last week at the Santa Clara Convention Center. This annual event draws some top-notch engineers from the world of signal and power integrity. They come to learn the latest in high-speed signal technology through panel discussions, technical sessions, and demonstrations. Everywhere you look, you see eye diagrams, but in 2017, I found some fun things in the hallways and at the exhibits.

This year, the conference organizers hired Kingman Ink to draw posters from panel sessions and keynote addresses. What's so impressive is how Kelly Kingman drew the posters on the fly without knowing what was coming next and without an understanding of the content. Here's the poster under construction during the DesignCon Engineer of the Year panel discussion on February 2nd.

Kelly Kingman of Kingman Ink with one of the many DesignCon 2017 live posters under construction.
Kelly Kingman of Kingman Ink with one of the many DesignCon 2017 live posters under construction.

As the discussion continued, Kelly kept going.

The finished product from the Engineer of the Year panel session.
The finished product from the Engineer of the Year panel session.

The discussion turned to teaching young engineers. I asked 2015 Engineer of the Year Eric Bogatin about young people shying away from engineering because of the math. Kelly picked up on that. Here's a close-up.

Does math scare people away from engineering?
Does math scare people away from engineering?

Click here to see the other on-the-fly posters.

DesignCon 2017 also featured The Museum of Interesting Things, a traveling roadshow of technology. The Museum's display in the exhibit hall featured items ranging from a toy saxophone to an Apple Newton.

The Museum of Interesting Things table at DesignCon 2017. There's your portable music player.
The Museum of Interesting Things table at DesignCon 2017. There's your portable music player.


The world's first smartphone, the Simon, by IBM.
The world's first smartphone, the Simon, by IBM.


A Mycro camera from Japan, circa 1948.
A Mycro camera from Japan, circa 1948.


A QRS Playsax from the 1930s uses a paper roller to play music. Next to it is a TI-30 calculator, introduced in 1976.
A QRS Playsax from the 1930s uses a paper roller to play music. Next to it is a TI-30 calculator, introduced in 1976.

Related articles:

Martin Rowe, Senior Technical Editor Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn page

View Comments: Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Most Recent Comments

Datasheets.com Parts Search

185 million searchable parts
(please enter a part number or hit search to begin)
Like Us on Facebook
EE Times on Twitter
EE Times Twitter Feed
Design West
DesignCon
ARM Techcon