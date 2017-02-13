Analyze Digital Modulation with an Oscilloscope
See how a well-appointed oscilloscope can play the role of a complete vector-modulated-signal analysis system and experimentation laboratory for analyzing QPSK, QAM, and other forms of digital modulation.
Digital or vector modulation can provide increased spectral efficiency, higher data security, and higher quality communications. This comes at a cost of increased system complexity and a resultant increase in test difficulty.
Adding vector signal analysis (VSA) to an oscilloscope reduces the count of necessary test instruments and simplifies the testing process by consolidating analysis within a single instrument. This article looks at vector signals and the analysis tools needed to effectively measure them.
Vector state measurements
Vector or quadrature signal generation achieves high spectral density by transmitting multiple bits with each symbol sent. Consider quadrature phase shift keying (QPSK) which encodes two digital bits with each transmitted symbol. These two bits can have any of four values, 00, 01, 10, and 11. QPSK uses phase modulation to encode these values, assigning a distinctive phase for each of the two bit digital values. The phase shifts are created by breaking the data stream into two orthogonal components called the in-phase (I) and quadrature (Q) components. These components, having a fixed 90° phase difference, can be added – using different amplitude weights – to create any possible phase. In QPSK, the weighted I and Q components are combined to produce phase shifts of 45°, 135°, 225°, and 315°. This can be visualized by cross-plotting the I and Q components in an X-Y display. An example, using the Teledyne LeCroy VectorLinQ software option is shown in Figure 1.
Figure 1 shows the acquired I and Q component waveforms in the two grids to the left, and the state-transition or trajectory for the QPSK signal in the X-Y diagram on the right. The green “×” symbols on the trajectory diagram mark the ideal or reference state locations, and can be customized by the user. The red areas show the measured state locations. The blue traces show the transition paths between states. A related X-Y plot is the constellation diagram. Getting into the subtleties a little more, the difference between a constellation and a state-transition diagram is that the constellation shows specifically the signal position at the recovered symbol clock times (the red points). The state-transition diagram shows these points as well as the trajectories (path the signal takes to get from one symbol to the next).
