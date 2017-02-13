REGISTER | LOGIN
Breaking News
Blog

The 2017 ACM FPGA Symposium is Nigh

NO RATINGS

Machine learning and artificial intelligence will be two of the topics at the 25th annual ACM International Symposium on FPGAs, which will take place February 22-24.

On the off-chance you aren’t aware, the ACM/SIGDA International Symposium on Field-Programmable Gate Arrays is held annually in Monterey, California, and it's a great forum to keep current regarding advances in all areas of FPGA-related technologies.

I find it hard to believe that a year has passed since the 2016 ACM FPGA Symposium, but I just heard from Zhiru Zhang, Assistant Professor of ECE at Cornell University and Publicity Chair for the 2017 ACM FPGA event.

(Source: Pixabay.com)
(Source: Pixabay.com)

The 25th annual ACM International Symposium on FPGAs -- FPGA 2017 -- will take place February 22-24. This three-day event will feature nine technical sessions with 29 papers, describing the state-of-the-art work on the architectures, tools, and applications of FPGAs.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence are currently garnering immense interest, and the conference will consider the role for FPGAs in these exploding areas. Might FPGA's be involved in guiding self-driving cars or in interpreting spoken directions to mobile handsets, for example?

Click Here for more information.

Related posts:

— Max Maxfield, Editor of All Things Fun & Interesting Circle me on Google+

View Comments: Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View

Datasheets.com Parts Search

185 million searchable parts
(please enter a part number or hit search to begin)
Like Us on Facebook
EE Times on Twitter
EE Times Twitter Feed
Design West
DesignCon
ARM Techcon