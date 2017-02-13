The 2017 ACM FPGA Symposium is Nigh
2/13/2017 05:30 PM EST
Machine learning and artificial intelligence will be two of the topics at the 25th annual ACM International Symposium on FPGAs, which will take place February 22-24.
On the off-chance you aren’t aware, the ACM/SIGDA International Symposium on Field-Programmable Gate Arrays is held annually in Monterey, California, and it's a great forum to keep current regarding advances in all areas of FPGA-related technologies.
I find it hard to believe that a year has passed since the 2016 ACM FPGA Symposium, but I just heard from Zhiru Zhang, Assistant Professor of ECE at Cornell University and Publicity Chair for the 2017 ACM FPGA event.
The 25th annual ACM International Symposium on FPGAs -- FPGA 2017 -- will take place February 22-24. This three-day event will feature nine technical sessions with 29 papers, describing the state-of-the-art work on the architectures, tools, and applications of FPGAs.
Machine learning and artificial intelligence are currently garnering immense interest, and the conference will consider the role for FPGAs in these exploding areas. Might FPGA's be involved in guiding self-driving cars or in interpreting spoken directions to mobile handsets, for example?
