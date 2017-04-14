REGISTER | LOGIN
Toshiba Rumor Mill Runs at Full Capacity

The latest rumors and unconfirmed reports from the semiconductor industry's most interesting soap opera of the moment.

Another week, another bucket full of reports, rumors and conjecture regarding the fate of Toshiba's semiconductor business.

As of this writing, the unit -- valued primarily for its attractive (for now) NAND flash operations -- remains unsold. The list of potential bidders continues to trickle out, though confirmations of any actual bids are few and far between.

The very latest is that Apple -- which has been rumored to be a potential buyer of the business for more than two weeks -- is indeed reportedly weighing making a bid.

The operative word here, as it has been throughout this saga, is reportedly. That's because nobody from Toshiba is confirming anything officially, and Apple representatives don't talk to anyone at all except at splashy product rollouts or without a 400 page binding non-disclosure agreement notarized and in place.

As Jim Handy, principal analyst at Objective Analysis, told EE Times this week, "This whole deal has been so full of rumors and leaks, it's hard to tell what's real."

In fact, Handy said he typically circulates breaking news with relevance to the memory chip industry among clients as soon as he sees it. But in the case of the Toshiba chip business sale, Handy has held off on pressing the send button because so much of what is being reported is absolutely unsubstantiated. "It's really hard to separate the wheat from the chaff on this one," Handy said.

Nevertheless, we have endeavored to compile a list of the latest developments in this drama, nearly all of which have been reported by reputable outlets, nearly always citing anonymous sources:

resistion
Does the iPhone7 violate Macronix?
resistion   4/16/2017 1:17:18 AM
The ITC should check whether the iPhone7 3D-NAND from Toshiba violates Macronix patents. That's the fastest thing that needs to be done.

rick merritt
Where's Seagate?
rick merritt   4/16/2017 12:41:20 AM
It would seem to me WD and Seagate would be the natural bidders as the last of the big hard drive makers trying to pave a future that includes flash, maybe followed by the rest of solid-state memory giants Micron, Seagate and SKHynix according to the strength (or weakness) of their balance sheets.

Is Toshiba selling its hard drive biz as part of the deal? If so it's even richer for Seagate and WD though potentially an antitrust trigger for regulators of HDDs are in the mix.

Gondalf
Doomed? No
Gondalf   4/15/2017 6:22:41 PM
Too much people work at Toshiba, it is a matter of politic. Japanese governors will help Toshiba to exit from the nuclear trouble with some billions for free. They will sell the Westinghouse activities and slowly Toshiba will recover. 

About the memory business, i think Toshiba will retain the golden share because governors want this. Hopefully Apple will be in.

I don't see any failure at the horizon, Toshiba is too big to fail and 200.000 unemployed persons are too much for Japanese way to think.
