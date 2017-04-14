Toshiba Rumor Mill Runs at Full Capacity
4/14/2017 07:01 PM EDT
The latest rumors and unconfirmed reports from the semiconductor industry's most interesting soap opera of the moment.
Another week, another bucket full of reports, rumors and conjecture regarding the fate of Toshiba's semiconductor business.
As of this writing, the unit -- valued primarily for its attractive (for now) NAND flash operations -- remains unsold. The list of potential bidders continues to trickle out, though confirmations of any actual bids are few and far between.
The very latest is that Apple -- which has been rumored to be a potential buyer of the business for more than two weeks -- is indeed reportedly weighing making a bid.
The operative word here, as it has been throughout this saga, is reportedly. That's because nobody from Toshiba is confirming anything officially, and Apple representatives don't talk to anyone at all except at splashy product rollouts or without a 400 page binding non-disclosure agreement notarized and in place.
As Jim Handy, principal analyst at Objective Analysis, told EE Times this week, "This whole deal has been so full of rumors and leaks, it's hard to tell what's real."
In fact, Handy said he typically circulates breaking news with relevance to the memory chip industry among clients as soon as he sees it. But in the case of the Toshiba chip business sale, Handy has held off on pressing the send button because so much of what is being reported is absolutely unsubstantiated. "It's really hard to separate the wheat from the chaff on this one," Handy said.
Nevertheless, we have endeavored to compile a list of the latest developments in this drama, nearly all of which have been reported by reputable outlets, nearly always citing anonymous sources:
