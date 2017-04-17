Where Do You Stand on Science March?
4/17/2017 11:01 AM EDT
Are you participating in the March for Science this Saturday? I'd love to hear why or why not.
The March for Science has, so far, spawned more than 514 events on April 22 across the U.S. and in other countries from Argentina to the U.K. Some 170 partners are participating, including the American Association for the Advancement of Science, MIT Press, Monterey Bay Aquarium, New York University, the Science Debate, and San Jose’s Tech Museum of Innovation.
A wide variety of teaching and physical-sciences groups are sponsoring the event. The IEEE-USA is not listed among the backers.
Among the motivations for the event are concerns that the Trump administration is downgrading investments and focus on climate change and the environment. I share those feelings but understand that others don’t. The event also aims to raise the profile of science in a society that depends heavily on it.
The goal of the March for Science is to celebrate science, advocate for evidence-based policy, and make science more accessible by increasing opportunities in STEM fields and education, its website says.
“Science, scientists, and evidence-based policymaking are under attack. Budget cuts, censorship of researchers, disappearing datasets, and threats to dismantle government agencies harm us all, putting our health, food, air, water, climate, and jobs at risk,” according to the group.
The hub of the event will be a teach-in and rally in Washington, D.C. I’ll walk with those at the Silicon Valley march who gather at San Jose City Hall at 11am and listen to speakers at the end of the march, including Mayim Bialik, a neuroscientist-turned-actress on TV’s “The Big Bang Theory” who also spoke at an event sponsored by EE Times.
I’d love to hear your thoughts about the march and the current state of engineering in our culture and policy. If you were to march or engage in a counter-protest to the march, what would your sign say?
— Rick Merritt, Silicon Valley Bureau Chief, EE Times
