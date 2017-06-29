What’s Wrong With 3D NAND?
3D NAND comes with several technical issues and misunderstandings.
3D NAND has successfully been in the market since August 2013 with expectation that it will rapidly reduce the cost of NAND and replace planar NAND, despite 3D NAND still being more expensive than planar NAND, as shown below. Why? In fact, 3D NAND has many problems that cannot be easily solved. So, I would like to discuss about several technical issues and misunderstandings regarding 3D NAND in this article.
Here is summary of technical issues of 3D NAND.
- Super-large cell size — High aspect ratio of channel hole causes large cell size. In addition, tungsten slit adds additional area for super-large effective cell size. As an example, 32-layer 3D NAND from Samsung has about 31,000 nm2 effective cell size which could accommodate ‘30’ planar NAND cells at 15 nm node.
- Ultra-large wordline staircase — High number of cell stacking cause large wordline staircase and it also increases process complexity and processing cost. For example, wordline staircase stretches out about 20 μm at the edge of cells in case of Samsung 32-layer 3D NAND.
- Low cell efficiency — Excluding tungsten slit, wordline staircase, and memory periphery logic, cell takes just 40% of die area which is significantly lower than that of planar NAND which is normally >65%.
- Low wafer throughput — More than 100 defect-free blanket layers are needed to be deposited for the formation of cell area. Extreme process complexity is required for gate and worldline staircase formations. In addition, 3D NAND still uses double patterning for bitline formation. It all reduces wafer throughput.
- Huge fab investment — Transition from planar NAND to 3D NAND requires 3x to 5x more fab investment. Even though 3D NAND is being matured (i.e. from 1st Gen to 2nd and 3rd Gens), fab investment for 3D NAND is expected to be maintained at about 3x higher than that for planar NAND manufacturing. Considering the fact that tool depression and maintenance fee takes about 40% to 50% of manufacturing cost, 3D NAND will be difficult to reduce manufacturing cost compared to planar NAND.
Nevertheless, do you think 3D NAND could bring down the cost of NAND in the near future? We may have the following misunderstandings regarding 3D NAND.
- 3D NAND is about 30% cheaper than planar NAND — This claim is partially right, but mostly wrong. Micron’s Crucial MX300 which uses 32-layer TLC 3D NAND is about 30% cheaper than Micron’s Crucial MX200 which uses MLC planar NAND at 16nm node. Though, MX300 is expensive than SanDisk SSD PLUS which uses MLC planar NAND at 19nm node.
- High stacked cell layers will reduce cost-per-bit — If stacked layers increase, all these technical issues including cell size, wordline staircase size, cell efficiency, low wafer throughput will get worse. As shown in SSD price comparison, 64-layer SSD is expensive compared to planar NAND. When stacked cell layers are more than 64, technical difficulties, such as current density, cell uniformity, film stress, aspect ratio of channel hole, and etc., will rise exponentially. Is living expense at high-rise building cheaper than that at low-story building? So, there are high uncertainties in the cost-per-bit related to number of stacked cell layers.
- 3D NAND has better performance and reliability compared to planar NAND. So, these add value to 3D NAND — Answer is YES, and NO. If we compare TLC planar NAND and TLC 3D NAND, then, TLC 3D NAND has better performance and reliability. However, MLC planar NAND could be better than TLC 3D NAND in terms of performance and reliability. For example, Crucial MX200 (using MLC planar NAND at 16nm node) has better performance than Crucial MX300 (using 32-layer TLC 3D NAND).
- As 3D NAND is being matured, 3D NAND will be cheaper than planar NAND — 3D NAND started mass production 4 years ago and Samsung is producing about 140,000 wafers per month for 3D NAND products. According to Walter Coon at HIS Markit, 3D NAND is expected to take 35% to 40% of all NAND productions by the end of 2017. So, we may say that 3D NAND is already matured.
Semiconductor integrated circuit technology made dazzling achievement for the last 60 years based on a very simple rule of thumb — Moore’s Law. However, as we all know, this rule does not work for NAND flash anymore. So, most of NAND vendors choose the path of 3D NAND in order to pursue lower cost-per-bit than planar NAND. 3D NAND seems reasonable choice for NAND at first. However, 3D NAND fails to achieve low cost so far. Therefore, it should be the right time to discuss if 3D NAND is the right path for NAND flash. Please feel free to let me know your comments.
