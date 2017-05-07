Extend the Range of Your VNA
7/5/2017 03:20 PM EDT
You can use a VNA's impedance adapter or you can use two series resistors to extend a VNA's dynamic range.
Vector network analyzers (VNAs) are an important tool in measuring the values of components — capacitors, inductors, cables, connectors, and PCB traces — over a wide range of frequencies. In some circumstances such as when measuring capacitance, a VNA may not have the frequency range that you need. Fortunately, you can extend the range of a VNA.
When measuring the values of ceramic capacitors, you may need to measure their impedance at frequencies as low as 1 Hz. A 100 nF (0.1 µF) ceramic capacitor, for example, has a reactance of about 1.6 MΩ at 1 Hz. Its equivalent series resistance (ESR) is typically about 10 mΩ at resonance. Achieving accurate measurements over a wide frequency range requires a dynamic range (the ratio of the capacitive impedance at the lowest frequency to the ESR at the low impedance) of at least 164 dB. Generally, you can only get that kind of dynamic range with a dedicated impedance analyzer.
Fortunately, you have more than one method of increasing a VNA's dynamic range to make this measurement. One such method uses an impedance adapter, which is available as a VNA accessory. The other method uses series resistors to form a TEE configuration. The figure below compares the two methods. The blue trace represents using the resistors, while the red trace represents the impedance adapter.
To get the details of these measurement methods, see Accurately measure ceramic capacitors by extending VNA range by Steve Sandler of Picotest.
—Martin Rowe covers test and measurement for EE Times and EDN. Contact him at martin.rowe@aspencore.com
