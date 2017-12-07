What Test Tool or Fixture Would You Like To See?
7/12/2017 04:00 PM EDT
2 comments post a comment
We each have at least one small, specialized, unique test item that we wish we had; if we had time, perhaps we could make it ourselves.
Engineers regularly deal with test equipment ranging from basic instruments, such as digital voltmeters/multimeters (DVM/DMM), to ultra-advanced instruments, including test sets and suites for the emerging 5G standard and leading-edge electro-optical devices. The sophistication and complexity of these units are always fascinating, and their performance must be better than whatever they are measuring. We need answers right away, we need them right, and we need them with confidence.
Of course, there's often "one more thing" that we wish we had; either it doesn't exist yet or it isn't in the budget, so we have to make do or improvise. Some publications and sites even have a regular feature, entitled something like "We're looking for a way to…" or "We wish they made…."
Sometimes, these minor wishes do get fulfilled. I was always hesitant to poke around with needle-nose pliers on live low-voltage circuits to make "adjustments," and even went so far as to take a pair of pliers and coat their tips with a conformal coating made of liquid rubber. That worked for a while, but hairline cracks and abrasion wear on the surface made it an "iffy" tool to use.
Then I came across a non-conducting set of medium-sized needle-nose pliers from tool vendor Snap-on, and that solved the problem. There are other vendors as well, as I later found out. See Figure 1. It's very handy for poking in and around PC boards, adjusting critical components, pulling at leads in tight spaces, and more while reducing chances of shorting things out. It's one of those items that I said, "I just have to have one of those" as soon as I saw it.
Until you've had the freedom to use a tool like this, you don't know what you're missing. It also greatly reduces the chances of accidentally shocking yourself when working on a higher-voltage live circuit, but you shouldn't ever get complacent on that, of course. (Many years ago, when RF inductors had adjustable cores, almost all technicians and EEs would carry a small, non-conducting adjustment tool that looked like a hex screwdriver in their pocket.)
Every so often, I do have that "I wish they made such-and-such" moment. Recently, when fixing a bike tire's inner tube and looking for leaks and measuring its pressure with a separate gauge that you attach to the valve, I had another test and measurement wish: a tire-pressure gauge that lets you noninvasively measure the pressure. That way, I could avoid the headache of attaching the gauge or using a pump with a built-in in-line gauge (most such basic pumps with gauges have only moderate accuracy). Also, even with the integral gauge, you still lose a few pounds of pressure when you attach the pump to the valve and then remove it (Figure 2).
Hand pumping the tube and tire to 100 psi (about 690 kPa) represents a lot of hard work and energy wasted. Even if you use a powered pump, there's the issue of accuracy as you lose some of the pressure when you disconnect the pump fitting.
I know that new cars are mandated to measure tire pressure internally, but that solution isn't practical for bicycle tires for cost and size reasons. Plus, the simple fact that a bicycle tube has a fully enclosed tube rather than being open and tubeless like a car tire is (and think about the many implications of tubed versus tubeless for a moment).
This all leaves me wondering: Is there some sort of caliper-like unit that I could just clamp on to the tire, and then it could provide a pressure readout? It could perhaps work in one of two ways: It could apply a known force against the tire and measure the resultant deflection, or it could apply a preset deflection and measure the push-back pressure, sort of like squeezing a tire with your fingers to get a rough sense of the internal pressure. Of course, there would likely have to be some sort of calibration process as well to establish a zero-point for dimensions when you first attach this unit.
I'm not saying that this is a practical or cost-effective T&M instrument. Furthermore, it would have to be roughly sized to the type of tire, so one designed for a narrow bike tire would not work for car, truck, or heavy-equipment tires. Still, it might be a good "can it be done?" project for a small STEM team, being that it involves electronics, mechanical issues, sensors, actuators, basic physics, and more.
Have you ever seen anything like what I am looking for? And what's on your "I wish they made that" list?
Related articles:
- Simple, Clever Tools Ease Teardown and Test
- Editor's Repair, Reliability Rant Oblivious to Product Reality
- Give Unique Test Gear Some Respect
- Taming Winter with Hooks and Spears
- Need Hand Tools? Go to a Swapfest
- Electronics Flea Market Has More Than Electronics