Electronics in Europe Update
7/17/2017 02:31 PM EDT
0 comments post a comment
An update from Wireless Power Congress and PCIM's call for papers from our European correspondent.
Last week we went to the Wireless Power Congress (www.wireless-power-congress.com) in Munich, and got a look at the commercialization level of penetration in the wireless power area. WÜRTH (www.we-online.com) was there with a large assortment of both miscellaneous coils and components, but also development kits and advanced reference designs. IDT (www.idt.com) had development kits in three power levels for low-, medium-, and (currently) high-power designs, and as Director of Product Marketing for wireless Lawrence McGarry pointed out, each offers features like Rx reference hardware, layout import module, implementation guide, bill-of-materials, video tutorials, and of course datasheets and manuals. There were several interesting presentations, and every session was well-attended.
Looking downrange, PCIM Europe’s Call for Papers is now open.
It’s a great show, and a good way to learn power engineering stuff and network with fellow professionals. Your work can appear in the PCIM Europe proceedings, IET Inspec-Direct, Compendex, Scopus and IEEExplore. The submission of abstracts deadline is Oct. 16, notification of acceptance is in January 2018, and the submission of full paper is by March 2018 (www.mesago.de/en/PCIM/The_conference/Submission/index.htm)
The biggest power-oriented event left this year is the SPS-IPC Drive show (www.mesago.de/de/SPS/home.htm). Held from the 28 the to the 30th of November in Nuremberg, the trade fair topic this year is Industrie 4.0, and how it is developing from a vision to reality. Alongside topic-based special display areas and presentations will be many products and examples of applications devoted to digital transformation. In addition, hall 6 has a new thematic focus, which will address these new challenges in production technologies.
In business news, Stadium Group, a wireless connectivity solutions provider, power products, human machine interface (HMI) systems, and electronic assemblies, has inaugurated a new headquarters for its connectivity division in Kista, Sweden. The 400 m² space includes a purpose built laboratory, test facilities, a design and engineering zone, and break-out areas for the current team of around 20, with room for further expansion.
Renesas Electronics Europe, a supplier of advanced semiconductor company, recognized emtrion as its first European Alliance Partner of the Year. The ceremony for this award was held on June 14 at Renesas’ European Alliance Partner Summit in Munich, Germany. emtrion was acknowledged among 200 other alliance partners in Europe. Renesas plans to make the award an annual event and intends to expand it for partners in other countries.